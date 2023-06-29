Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Despite Richards Bay's assertion that he was their player, Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled former Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro as one of their new signings.Chiefs confirmed yesterday they had signed six players in Chivaviro, Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Venezuelan Edson Castillo.Last week, Bay owner Jomo Biyela said they had proof Chivaviro was their player and alleged the 30-year-old striker had signed a pre-contract with them, threatening to escalate the matter as soon as Chiefs unveiled him.Biyela was not reached for comment after Chiefs had confirmed Chivaviro's capture.The striker, who scored 17 goals for relegated side Marumo in all competitions last season, will wear jersey No.7 at Chiefs after "agreeing to a two-year deal with a one-year option".Among all Chiefs' six new recruits, Ditlhokwe and Msimango are the ones who were given longer contracts, penning four-year deals each.Ditlhokwe, who is Botswana national team skipper, will don the No.24 shirt, while Msimango will wear No.24. Ditlhokwe,24, joins from SuperSport United, having initially penned a pre-contract. The 25-year-old Msimango was bought from TS Galaxy.Arriving from Golden Arrows, the 30-year-old Mmodi penned a three-year deal and will play in jersey No.13, the same number he used at his previous team. Mdantsane, 28, will wear jersey No.3, previously used by departed seasoned campaigner Eric Mathoho, with his deal expiring in June 2026.Castillo, a 29-year-old central midfielder, signed for two years with an option for a further one year. The Venezuelan was playing in his motherland for Monagas before agreeing to join Amakhosi. He previously played in Azerbaijan and Mexico for Neftçi Peşkar and Club Atlético Zacatepec respec-tively.Castillo was not immediately allocated a jersey number as he's expected to arrive in the country some time this week. He is the third Venezuelan to play for Chiefs after José Torrealba and Gustavo Páez in recent era.Meanwhile, reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns also confirmed they signed Stellenbosch star Junior Mendieta yesterday.