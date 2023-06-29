Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Despite Richards Bay's assertion that he was their player, Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled former Marumo Gallants striker Ranga Chivaviro as one of their new signings.

Chiefs confirmed yesterday they had signed six players in Chivaviro, Given Msimango, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Venezuelan Edson Castillo.

Last week, Bay owner Jomo Biyela said they had proof Chivaviro was their player and alleged the 30-year-old striker had signed a pre-contract with them, threatening to escalate the matter as soon as Chiefs unveiled him.

Biyela was not reached for comment after Chiefs had confirmed Chivaviro's capture.

The striker, who scored 17 goals for relegated side Marumo in all competitions last season, will wear jersey No.7 at Chiefs after "agreeing to a two-year deal with a one-year option".

Among all Chiefs' six new recruits, Ditlhokwe and Msimango are the ones who were given longer contracts, penning four-year deals each.

Ditlhokwe, who is Botswana national team skipper, will don the No.24 shirt, while Msimango will wear No.24. Ditlhokwe,24, joins from SuperSport United, having initially penned a pre-contract. The 25-year-old Msimango was bought from TS Galaxy.

Arriving from Golden Arrows, the 30-year-old Mmodi penned a three-year deal and will play in jersey No.13, the same number he used at his previous team. Mdantsane, 28, will wear jersey No.3, previously used by departed seasoned campaigner Eric Mathoho, with his deal expiring in June 2026.

Castillo, a 29-year-old central midfielder, signed for two years with an option for a further one year. The Venezuelan was playing in his motherland for Monagas before agreeing to join Amakhosi. He previously played in Azerbaijan and Mexico for Neftçi Peşkar and Club Atlético Zacatepec respec-tively.

Castillo was not immediately allocated a jersey number as he's expected to arrive in the country some time this week. He is the third Venezuelan to play for Chiefs after José Torrealba and Gustavo Páez in recent era.

Meanwhile, reigning league champions Mamelodi Sundowns also confirmed they signed Stellenbosch star Junior Mendieta yesterday.


Source - Sowetan Live

Must Read

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

EU to deploy election observer team to Zimbabwe next week

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Zimbabwean national found with US$153 000 at King Mswati III International Airport

3 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zimbabwe targets wheat exports as output rises

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Masarirevhu digs in, orders CCC to retract forgery claims

4 hrs ago | 801 Views

Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

4 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 905 Views

'Mwonzora's MDC facing imminent collapse'

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chiwenga repeats Mbare refurb pledge

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

2 in court over US$78 000 heist

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

The political leaders we want in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mbalula remarks reflect how Zimbabweans are weighing on SA's public service delivery

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF and its history of violence

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF unveils campaign strategy

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chiwenga rallies youths to defend Zimbabwe's revolution

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe registers 6,5% GDP growth

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

SA parly delegation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Harare City Council barred from direct sales of land

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZEC candidate challenge date set

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mthuli Ncube gives CCC headaches in Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zanu-PF steps up campaigns in Midlands

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

No more need for load shedding, says Zesa

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chiwenga addresses sold-out rally

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Make or break tie for the Chevrons

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

UK based company discovers substantial gold targets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

EU does not have the prerogative to ensure Zimbabwe effects electoral reforms

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Kasukuwere arrest warrants are invalid'

14 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Indian business people of hoarding basic goods

19 hrs ago | 816 Views

Opposition members condemn Ndlovu cockroach remarks

19 hrs ago | 1358 Views

ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

19 hrs ago | 336 Views

Violent political candidates don't deserve votes, says Chief Mathema

19 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa's candidates disqualified

19 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache worsens

19 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Bogus CCC candidates refuse to withdraw from race

19 hrs ago | 820 Views

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

20 hrs ago | 349 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

22 hrs ago | 562 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

22 hrs ago | 913 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

22 hrs ago | 549 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days