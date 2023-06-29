Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC candidate challenge date set

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE hearing of the matter involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and some registered voters in Bulawayo challenging the electoral body's decision to accept nomination papers of members of various political parties who filed their papers outside the timeframes, has been set for tomorrow.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu will preside over the proceedings.

The Nomination Court sat on June 21 to accept papers from aspiring candidates. ZEC sat the next day to accommodate some aspiring candidates who had failed to file their papers on time.

The candidates from various parties which include Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zapu, Free Zim Congress and the Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) submitted their papers after the 4PM deadline.

ZEC has since published the final list of candidates participating in the August 23 harmonised elections.

Twelve urgent chamber applications for declaratory order were filed at the Bulawayo High Court on Friday night by registered voters in Bulawayo.

They are challenging ZEC's decision to accept the nomination papers from the opposition party candidates.

They are seeking the disqualification of the aspiring MPs for allegedly filing their nomination papers outside the timeframes.

One of the applicants, Ms Rachel Dube, a registered voter in Mpopoma/Mzilikazi constituency, filed the application under case number HC 1362/23 through her lawyers Cheda and Cheda Associates.

In papers before the court she cited ZEC, its chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba, the Bulawayo provincial elections officer Mr Innocent Ncube, Desmond Makaza (CCC candidate), Zwikwete Innocent Mbano (ZANC) and Strike Mkandla (independent candidate.)

In her founding affidavit, Ms Dube said ZEC's decision to accept the nomination papers from the cited respondents was an illegality which should be declared null and void.

"Prospective election participants were all in all accorded ample time to put their paperwork and affairs in order ahead of the nomination day. Regrettably, for some of the political outfits, this turned out not to be the case.

"The third, fourth and fifth respondents were election candidates of CCC, ZANC and independent candidate respectively in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and for the Mpopoma/ Mzilikazi constituency," she said.

"Despite the Nomination Court properly commencing at 10am on June 21, 2023, the nomination papers in relation to the third, fourth and fifth respondents were in disarray."

Ms Dube said the disarray resulted in the disputed candidates being turned away by the Nomination Court in order to rectify the fatal defects that were in their nomination papers.

"By 4pm on June 21, 2023, the third, fourth and fifth respondents had not resubmitted their nomination papers before the Nomination Court. In addition, the respondents were also not within the Nomination Court room or premises," she said.

"Instead, frantic and last-minute efforts were being made by the respondents to comply with the requirements of procedure and the law."

Ms Dube said the steps taken by the provincial elections officer were solely aimed at accommodating Makaza, Mbano and Mkandla and their colleagues from the same political parties in other constituencies in Bulawayo.

"In the premises, I have now approached this Honourable Court on an urgent basis seeking an order prohibiting ZEC from including the three respondents' names in the preparation of ballot papers to be used in the general elections scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 2023," she said.

"I acknowledge that Section 161 of the Electoral Act confers certain adjudicative powers within the context of electoral disputes in terms of the Act, on the Electoral Court. However, I am not a candidate in the upcoming elections but only a registered voter."

Ms Dube said in terms of section 46(7) and (8) of the Electoral Act, the provincial elections officer erred by accepting the candidature of Makaza, Mbano and Mkandla.

She said there was no factual or legal basis for Makaza, Mbano and Mkandla being permitted to submit their nomination papers after 4pm when the cut-off time had undeniably lapsed.

 "In conclusion I aver that this court application is urgent and pray that this Honourable Court intervenes in order to uphold the dictates of the law," argued Ms Dube.

She wants an order declaring the decision by the provincial elections officer to accept the three respondents' nomination papers null and void and set aside.

Ms Dube also wants the respondents to jointly and severally pay the legal costs.

Mr Ncube presided over the Nomination Court in Bulawayo.

Last week, Zanu-PF Treasurer General Patrick Chinamasa said it was illegal for ZEC to receive and accept nomination papers awaiting the signature of some CCC officials in Harare at the time the Nomination Court closed at 4pm on June 21.

He said equally, it was illegal for ZEC to accept payments of nomination fees after 4pm on June 21 and to wait for the payment of a CCC member who was said to be in Harare at the closing of the Nomination Court.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

EU to deploy election observer team to Zimbabwe next week

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Zimbabwean national found with US$153 000 at King Mswati III International Airport

3 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe targets wheat exports as output rises

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Masarirevhu digs in, orders CCC to retract forgery claims

4 hrs ago | 801 Views

Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

4 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 906 Views

'Mwonzora's MDC facing imminent collapse'

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chiwenga repeats Mbare refurb pledge

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

2 in court over US$78 000 heist

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

The political leaders we want in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mbalula remarks reflect how Zimbabweans are weighing on SA's public service delivery

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF and its history of violence

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF unveils campaign strategy

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chiwenga rallies youths to defend Zimbabwe's revolution

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe registers 6,5% GDP growth

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

SA parly delegation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Harare City Council barred from direct sales of land

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mthuli Ncube gives CCC headaches in Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zanu-PF steps up campaigns in Midlands

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

No more need for load shedding, says Zesa

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chiwenga addresses sold-out rally

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Make or break tie for the Chevrons

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

UK based company discovers substantial gold targets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

EU does not have the prerogative to ensure Zimbabwe effects electoral reforms

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Kasukuwere arrest warrants are invalid'

14 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Indian business people of hoarding basic goods

19 hrs ago | 816 Views

Opposition members condemn Ndlovu cockroach remarks

19 hrs ago | 1358 Views

ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

19 hrs ago | 336 Views

Violent political candidates don't deserve votes, says Chief Mathema

19 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa's candidates disqualified

19 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache worsens

19 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Bogus CCC candidates refuse to withdraw from race

19 hrs ago | 820 Views

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

20 hrs ago | 349 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

22 hrs ago | 562 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

22 hrs ago | 913 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

22 hrs ago | 549 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days