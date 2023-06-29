Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA parly delegation in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A delegation from South Africa's KwaZulu Natal Legislature Multi-Party Women's Caucus is in Zimbabwe on a week-long benchmarking visit with their counterparts in Zimbabwe Women's Parliamentary Caucus.

Head of the South African delegation, Ms Celiwe Madlopha, said their visit was meant to exchange notes on women empowerment in Zimbabwe and progress in ensuring that women ascend to leadership positions in various spheres of life.

"We are coming here to benchmark with our colleagues from the Zimbabwe Women's Parliamentary Caucus to try and see what they are doing because we believe as Africans, we must start at home when we are benchmarking so that we consolidate the good practices that we are doing with regards to women empowerment.

"Our issue as women across the world is the issue of women representation in different decision-making structures and as a result of that we are trying to employ different tactics from all the women caucuses in different countries," she said.

During their visit, the South African delegation will check on the successes of the ZWPC, their challenges and what they were doing to overcome those challenges.

"We also want to see where we can assist each other as women's caucuses. One of our mandates is to support each other," said Ms Madhlopa.

Deputy Chairperson of the ZWPC Ms Sibusisiwe Budha-Masara welcomed the visit by the South Africans, saying it would offer an opportunity for them to learn.

"I would like to appreciate the exchange programme between the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the KZN and we hope to learn from them in areas they are doing good and we will borrow a leaf and there are also areas that we thought we had done nothing, but now see that we have done a lot, especially in terms of gender equality, with the introduction of the youths' quota in Parliament and the women's quota in local government, which will offer an opportunity to groom women leaders," she said.

Ms Budha-Masara said they would continue to call for 50-50 percent representation of women and men in leadership positions.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

EU to deploy election observer team to Zimbabwe next week

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Zimbabwean national found with US$153 000 at King Mswati III International Airport

3 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe targets wheat exports as output rises

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Masarirevhu digs in, orders CCC to retract forgery claims

4 hrs ago | 802 Views

Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

4 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 906 Views

'Mwonzora's MDC facing imminent collapse'

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chiwenga repeats Mbare refurb pledge

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

2 in court over US$78 000 heist

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

The political leaders we want in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mbalula remarks reflect how Zimbabweans are weighing on SA's public service delivery

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF and its history of violence

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF unveils campaign strategy

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chiwenga rallies youths to defend Zimbabwe's revolution

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe registers 6,5% GDP growth

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Harare City Council barred from direct sales of land

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZEC candidate challenge date set

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mthuli Ncube gives CCC headaches in Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zanu-PF steps up campaigns in Midlands

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

No more need for load shedding, says Zesa

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chiwenga addresses sold-out rally

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Make or break tie for the Chevrons

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

UK based company discovers substantial gold targets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

EU does not have the prerogative to ensure Zimbabwe effects electoral reforms

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Kasukuwere arrest warrants are invalid'

14 hrs ago | 1966 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Indian business people of hoarding basic goods

19 hrs ago | 816 Views

Opposition members condemn Ndlovu cockroach remarks

19 hrs ago | 1358 Views

ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

19 hrs ago | 336 Views

Violent political candidates don't deserve votes, says Chief Mathema

19 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa's candidates disqualified

19 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache worsens

19 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Bogus CCC candidates refuse to withdraw from race

19 hrs ago | 820 Views

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

20 hrs ago | 349 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

22 hrs ago | 562 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

22 hrs ago | 913 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

22 hrs ago | 549 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days