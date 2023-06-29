Latest News Editor's Choice


Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
There is sweet news for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Masvingo after the party successfully negotiated for withdrawal of two of its members who had contested, one as independent and the other allegedly forged signatures to create a double candidates in Masvingo West's ward 2.

The two are Frank Chirairo, who withdrew last week, and Rocky Kamuzonda who had remained defiant but later gave in to the calls for his withdrawal

Kamuzonda confirmed the development to TellZim News and said he realized contesting as an independent will bring confusion in the party.

"It is true that I have withdrawn my candidature at Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC). I have realized that I am still young and I still have more opportunities in the future," said Kamuzonda.

He further said he also withdrew because of the respect he has for his party saying despite what happened he is still a CCC member and urged his supporters to rally behind Shantiel Chiwara.

"I am still 100 percent CCC and I urge all my supporters to vote for the CCC selected candidate," said Kamuzonda.

Kamuzonda said his withdrawal was entirely his, sources within the party said it was Dzikamai Mavhaire who managed to convince him to step down.

"Rocky is Mavhaire faction and it's actually him (Mavhaire) who convinced him to step down after he was given some money. The major reason why they both withdraw was that they want to stay in the party and make a comeback next election," said the source.

Another source said the two were not sincere that they will support Shantiel saying they would rather make sure that Hwata wins because if they allow Shantiel to win, it will be difficult to remove her once she gets established.

"A similar incident happened in ward 1 in 2013, when Selina Maridza lost to Energy Bara, she promised to work with him but sabotaged him midway and the seat went to Zanu-PF, that is how she made a comeback in 2018," said the source.

A number of candidates were eyeing the seat, which was moved to Masvingo West from Masvingo Urban constituency after delimitation, on CCC ticket among them, Kamuzonda, who is ward 3 sitting councilor having been elected in last year's by elections following recalls by the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC Alliance party.

After the chaotic candidate selection process in CCC, Chirairo who was the residents' favorite as evidenced by him winning the last stage of the selection process where he got 214 votes but failed to represent the party went on to file his candidature on CCC ticket as well.

Kamuzonda came second with 204 while the only female candidate in the race Shantiel got 27.

Shantiel is daughter to former Masvingo City Deputy Mayor James Chiwara who reigned between from 2013-2018 before losing the 2018 primaries to Tarusenga Vhembo.

The Chiwaras are from Gutu district and they hail from the same area with CCC party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Initially when Kamuzonda filed as independent his argument was that the party should respect the people's decision and was supposed to pick either him or Chirairo

On the other hand the party had made a police report against Chirairo who was accused of forging signatures but the matter was later withdrawn after Chirairo withdrew his candidature. However, it is remains unclear whether Chirairo had forged the signatures or one of the signatories has signed for him.

A few days later Chirairo renounced his membership from the party and said he was quitting active politics.

Since the withdrawal of the two, fears of vote split in favor of Zanu-PF were cleared and could be a bitter pill for Zanu-PF whose fingers were as the party was the major beneficiary of the impasse.

Rocky and Chirairo were likely to divide the CCC vote and that could have worked to Zanu-PF's advantage as the party is trying all tricks to win more seats in Masvingo urban, having won only three out of 10 in 2018, a slip from the 2013-2018 term where they had 4.

A number of residents especially in two ward 2 WhatsAppp groups, who are both Rocky and Chirairo supporters are threatening 'Bhora Musango' saying they will vote for Hwata and not Shantiel since she was allegedly imposed on them.

They are accusing both Rocky and Chirairo of having been bribed by party big wigs to withdraw at the expense of their suppoters.

Four candidates will battle for the seat namely Hwata, Chiwara, Charity Shoko from of and Anderson Paradza who will be representing MDC T.


Source - TellZim News

