Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EU to deploy election observer team to Zimbabwe next week

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The European Union (EU) will be the first to send an observer team to Zimbabwe next week, ahead of the 23 August elections, which will also be observed by the United Kingdom, the United States, and their geopolitical adversaries Russia, Belarus, and China.

Jobst von Kirchmann of the EU met with Zimbabwe's acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira on Friday in Harare, and the two signed a memorandum of understanding ahead of the elections.

According to Murwira, the EU and international observers should "observe, not monitor, the election process".

In response, Kirchmann told the media that the EU envoy would follow the EU code of conduct, as well as Zimbabwean law.

"This election observation mission will follow Zimbabwean laws as well as the EU code of conduct. They will be strictly impartial," he said.

He added:

This is a sign of commitment for Zimbabwe to hold credible, peaceful, and inclusive elections. This resonates with us and is the reason why we are deploying an election observer mission because we would like to contribute to a more robust electoral environment.

The EU team, like in other polls in Africa, will have 11 election experts arriving next week. They will be followed by 46 long-term observers who will arrive at the end of July and 44 short-term ones who will be in the country just before election day.

So far, 51 countries have been invited, as well as 17 international civil society organisations.

There will also be representatives from selected political parties from southern Africa.

The campaign season continues

The two front-running parties, the ruling Zanu-PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), dug deep into the country's rural areas on Saturday.

According to Trade Economics, 67.6% of Zimbabwe's population live in rural areas.

In the previous election, Zanu-PF enjoyed a vast majority of support in rural communities, while urban centers have traditionally been a stronghold for the opposition.

Zanu-PF was in Matabeleland South's Bulilima on Saturday, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused the West of dividing Zimbabweans.

"You in Europe, come and see how Zanu-PF is loved by our people. If you close your eyes, our noise and sound, our movement and walking, and our rhythm will wake you up," he said.

"You wish us to be divided. We shall never be divided. You can spend your money on groups in this country to bring about confusion and division, but we the people of Zimbabwe, say no. We shall remain united."

The CCC's Nelson Chamisa took his campaign to the rural and farming areas of Marondera in Mashonaland East.

Already on the back foot, Chamisa told those gathered that he would go to all the areas countrywide where there are double candidates and introduce those endorsed by the party.

In numerous constituencies, CCC renegades filed their papers. In 2018, such split votes handed Zanu-PF victories.

Despite isolated cases of hate speech, there has been no political violence since political parties began their campaigns last week.


Source - News24

Must Read

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

2 hrs ago | 489 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Zimbabwean national found with US$153 000 at King Mswati III International Airport

3 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe targets wheat exports as output rises

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Masarirevhu digs in, orders CCC to retract forgery claims

4 hrs ago | 803 Views

Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

4 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 907 Views

'Mwonzora's MDC facing imminent collapse'

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chiwenga repeats Mbare refurb pledge

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

2 in court over US$78 000 heist

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

The political leaders we want in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mbalula remarks reflect how Zimbabweans are weighing on SA's public service delivery

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zanu-PF and its history of violence

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zanu-PF unveils campaign strategy

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chiwenga rallies youths to defend Zimbabwe's revolution

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe registers 6,5% GDP growth

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

SA parly delegation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Harare City Council barred from direct sales of land

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZEC candidate challenge date set

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mthuli Ncube gives CCC headaches in Cowdray Park

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zanu-PF steps up campaigns in Midlands

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

No more need for load shedding, says Zesa

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chiwenga addresses sold-out rally

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Make or break tie for the Chevrons

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

UK based company discovers substantial gold targets in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

EU does not have the prerogative to ensure Zimbabwe effects electoral reforms

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Kasukuwere arrest warrants are invalid'

14 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Indian business people of hoarding basic goods

19 hrs ago | 816 Views

Opposition members condemn Ndlovu cockroach remarks

19 hrs ago | 1358 Views

ZAPU tells polling agents to protect the votes

19 hrs ago | 336 Views

Violent political candidates don't deserve votes, says Chief Mathema

19 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zanu-PF wants Chamisa's candidates disqualified

19 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zanu-PF's bid to lure rural voters intensifies

19 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache worsens

19 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Bogus CCC candidates refuse to withdraw from race

19 hrs ago | 820 Views

'Urban rot' worries Chiwenga

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zanu-PF sets 2023 campaign tone

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF descends on Mbare

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

CIO operative caged three years for extortion

20 hrs ago | 349 Views

Spiritual home of Black cricket in Zimbabwe finally gets international recognition

22 hrs ago | 562 Views

UK based Zimbabwean refugee rescued by lawyer after deportation

22 hrs ago | 914 Views

Masisi gets better value for Botswana diamonds from De Beers

22 hrs ago | 550 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days