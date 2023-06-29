Latest News Editor's Choice


Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Two suspected armed robbers on Monday chose to remain mum when they were brought in the dock claiming they were heavily assaulted by police officers when they were arrested last week.

Sheman Penyani, 21, and Isiah Chiocha, 42, said they will not cooperate with the police as they conduct their investigations because they were beaten up..

"They were both assaulted with metal rods on their hands, kneecaps and their feet," their lawyer T Mpala told a Harare court on Monday.

"Their warned and cautioned statements were recorded under duress as a result of this assault.

"They both require medical attention. They deny such allegations. Both accused persons intend to assert their right to silence.

"They have no intention of corporation with the police. We do not expect them to be removed from remand prison as they want to exercise their right to remain silent pending prosecution of this matter."

The two were then remanded in custody and are expected back in court on July 19 for routine remand.

According to court papers, the two, together with their accomplices who are still at large, were in the habit of offering transport to hitchhikers who they would go on to rob at knife point along the way before dumping them in the middle of nowhere.

In the case leading to their arrest, it is alleged that Penyani and Chiocha gave a lift to a complainant who was travelling from Harare to Kadoma.

During the journey, the suspects told their passengers point blank that they were criminals who were out to rob travellers of their valuables.

After the frightening announcement, the suspects started assaulting their passengers with an electric cable, threatening to stab them to death if they resisted their commands.

"They ordered the complainant and the other passengers to surrender their cash and valuables," it is further alleged in court papers.

"Complainant surrendered a khaki wallet containing cash amounting to US$290, spirit level, building square, building tape measure, black small bag containing various clothing.

"The accused undressed the complainant and other victims, tied their hands using shoelaces before blindfolding them using pieces of cloth.

"They then dumped them at Somerby Farm and drove away."

Penyani and Chiocha were arrested in Chitungwiza last Friday following police investigations.

Their arrest led to the recovery of two getaway cars and some goods believed to have been stolen.

Source - zimlive

