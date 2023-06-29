Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gospel singer Diva Mafunga dies

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Gospel musician Diva Mafunga has died.

Sources revealed that the musician died in a road traffic accident last week after he performed at the Chipinge gala.

The artist gained popularity with the release of his debut album 'Endai Naizvozvo' in 2003. Mafunga began his musical journey in the rural areas of Mount Darwin in the 1980s, where he and his peers would hold jam sessions with banjos while herding cattle. He later began singing in church and, in 2003, decided to have some of his songs recorded.
Fellow gospel artiste Pastor Charles Charamba has written a message of condolence, expressing his shock and conveying his deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased. He said in a Twitter post:

"It comes as a shock. In deed we have lost a good and dependable companion, someone who candidly demonstrated his love for God. May the Lord comfort the children and family at large. Rest in Power our own Compatriot Diva Mafunga."

More to follow...

Source - the herald

