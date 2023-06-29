ANC backs Motsoaledi on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

News / National

The ANC calls for a change to the ethos that South Africa belongs to all who live there. It says it supports Home Affairs' decision to end Zimbabwean Exemption Permits. ANC First Deputy Secretary Nomvula Mokonyane was speaking to JJ Tabane on Power to Truth. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/1bBaOlpRPs — eNCA (@eNCA) July 4, 2023

The ANC is calling for a change to the ethos that South Africa belongs to all who live in it.It says it supports Home Affairs' decision to end Zimbabwean Exemption Permits.Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is appealing a court order declaring the termination unlawful and unconstitutional.The governing party is also calling for tougher by-laws and tighter border controls.ANC First Deputy Secretary, Nomvula Mokonyane, was speaking to JJ Tabane on Power to Truth."The issue related to our borders, we support comrade Motsoaledi," she said."We were a bit naive believing that South Africa belongs to all who live in it."It's not working for South Africans, nor is it working for the neighbouring countries. We have a challenge dealing with illegal mining, we have a problem with the drugs."