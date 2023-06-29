Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa appoints Mudzimba as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Belarus

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has appointed Ambassador Ignatius Graham Mudzimba as Zimbabwe's ambassador to the Republic of Belarus.

The appointment was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda under General Notice 1132 of 2023, published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette on Monday.

"It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of sections 110(2)(i) and 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Mr. Ignatius Graham Mudzimba as ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Belarus," Dr Sibanda said.

Before his latest appointment, Ambassador Mudzimba was Zimbabwe's representative to Cuba and Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Zimbabwe and Belarus established diplomatic relations in 1992 and ties between the two countries have been growing since the coming in of the Second Republic.

The country's President, Aleksandr Lukashenko paid a reciprocal State visit to Zimbabwe early this following President Mnangagwa's visit in 2019.

The two countries have entered into agreements in various sectors that include mining and agriculture with Belarus supplying tractors, heavy duty trucks, mining equipment and fire-fighting equipment among others.

Source - the herald

Must Read

Billiat left out of Chiefs pre-season squad

23 mins ago | 20 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe and Chimbiri acquitted

54 mins ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe out of Cricket World Cup

58 mins ago | 83 Views

CCC are participating in these elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Will penny finally drop on 24 August!

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Jah Prayzah's Germany show cancelled

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Car dealer imports vehicle using forged papers

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers without being arrested

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Elections won't change anything as long as Zimbabweans don’t hold leaders accountable

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Statement on Mangaliso Ndlovu's insensitive and violence-laden utterances

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

ANC backs Motsoaledi on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

'Court challenge against most likely intended to eliminate serious competition'

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Gospel singer Diva Mafunga dies

4 hrs ago | 1842 Views

'Stop abusing Joshua Nkomo's name'

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Residents warn BCC against subcontracting services

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chapman's anti-climax and false presidential poll start

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Youth vote litmus test for Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Richard Branson in Zambezi conservation walk

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

9 die, 12 injured in road accidents

4 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mohadi to address campaign rally in Chegutu

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

3 dead, 4 injured in horror crash

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Sean Williams gives Zimbabwe advantage in crucial World Cup qualifier

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

What Happened with Debris from Chinese Rocket Booster Falling Back to Earth?

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 944 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

9 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

9 hrs ago | 969 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

10 hrs ago | 312 Views

EU to deploy election observer team to Zimbabwe next week

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Zimbabwean national found with US$153 000 at King Mswati III International Airport

10 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Zimbabwe targets wheat exports as output rises

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Masarirevhu digs in, orders CCC to retract forgery claims

11 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

11 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1458 Views

'Mwonzora's MDC facing imminent collapse'

11 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Chiwenga repeats Mbare refurb pledge

11 hrs ago | 238 Views

2 in court over US$78 000 heist

11 hrs ago | 480 Views

BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

11 hrs ago | 374 Views

The political leaders we want in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mbalula remarks reflect how Zimbabweans are weighing on SA's public service delivery

11 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zanu-PF and its history of violence

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zanu-PF unveils campaign strategy

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chiwenga rallies youths to defend Zimbabwe's revolution

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe registers 6,5% GDP growth

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

SA parly delegation in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 275 Views

Harare City Council barred from direct sales of land

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

ZEC candidate challenge date set

11 hrs ago | 351 Views

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

11 hrs ago | 478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days