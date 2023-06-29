Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe out of Cricket World Cup

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
For the second time in two Qualifiers, Zimbabwe have fallen short at the final hurdle, and as a result they won't be at the 2023 World Cup. They needed to win one of their last two matches, just as in 2018, and they failed to do it, just as in 2018.

It's a fascinating quirk of sport that hindsight can completely colour the view of an event. When Scotland were being strangled by Zimbabwe's bowlers throughout their innings, barely managing to keep their run rate at above four an over, it looked like Zimbabwe had by far the better of the proceedings.

When Scotland somehow clawed together a total of 234, courtesy a burst of 54 runs in the last five overs, it looked like they had got up to a fighting total but not one that would realistically trouble an in-form Zimbabwe batting line-up littered with experience - especially in front of a home crowd that has been electric all tournament.

But when Chris Sole's express pace sent Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams packing inside the first seven overs - the first caught behind, the other two clean bowled - that innings-long strangle began to take on a different sheen, one instead of steely resolve. And when all was said and done it was Zimbabwe that blinked first, falling 31 runs short, as Scotland knocked them out in dramatic fashion.

If ever there was a team victory, it was this. Before Sole's heroics, there were no less than six batters pitching in for 20 runs at least, on a sticky surface in Bulawayo, of which Michael Leask was the pick of the bunch with a 34-ball 48 .

Leask aside, only Brandon McMullen (34 off 34) and Mark Watt (21 off 15) scored at even a 70-plus strike rate of the six batters who passed 20. But they ensured that Scotland ticked off the most important box on surfaces like this: they batted through their 50 overs.

Then, with the ball, every one of the six bowlers used picked up at least one wicket, driving home the team ethos. Together they weathered a Ryan Burl-led counterattack, which included fifth- and sixth-wicket stands of 54 and 73 with Sikandar Raza and Wesley Madhevere - both partnerships ticking along at nearly a run a ball. The required rate throughout all this was just a touch above four. The pressure was on the Scottish bowlers, but they never lost hope, knowing that a wicket would change the game's complexion. And so it proved.

In an innings filled with wickets falling to good balls, Raza holing out at long-off would go down as an unforced error. It was at this moment that Scotland may have begun to believe.

But then Madhevere - a player who hadn't played an innings of note all tournament - strung together the game's biggest partnership with Burl, as the pair found the odd boundary and milked the ones and twos. Enter Mark Watt, who had earlier stitched together 21 from 34, and he got one to grip and turn, trapping Madhevere in front to grab his only wicket of the game.

This left Burl with just the tail for company. Burl soldiered on to a career best 83 off 84, but it wouldn't be enough. With 38 needed off the last 11.3 overs, and with only two wickets remaining, he mistimed a slog-sweep to midwicket, having dispatched the previous two deliveries for four and six. In a game with so much on the line, such heartbreaks were inevitable.

None more so than for Williams, the standout player of the tournament, with 600 runs at an average of exactly 100. He received a corker from Sole. This was a moment tailor-made for Williams but in life there are things you cannot quite account for - a 149kph thunderbolt nipping back in at your off peg being one of them.

On the flip side of heartbreak is euphoria. Scotland had now beaten three Full Member teams in this tournament. Had they lost today, they would not have had the chance to play ODIs for another year at the least.

They've topped league two on the way to these qualifiers, beaten sides more vaunted than them, and now have to go once more on Thursday against Netherlands. If they do what they need to do, they'll have a whole lot more cricket to gear up for.

Source - cricinfo

Must Read

Billiat left out of Chiefs pre-season squad

33 mins ago | 46 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe and Chimbiri acquitted

1 hr ago | 226 Views

CCC are participating in these elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Will penny finally drop on 24 August!

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Jah Prayzah's Germany show cancelled

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Car dealer imports vehicle using forged papers

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers without being arrested

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mudzimba as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Belarus

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Elections won't change anything as long as Zimbabweans don’t hold leaders accountable

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Statement on Mangaliso Ndlovu's insensitive and violence-laden utterances

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

ANC backs Motsoaledi on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

3 hrs ago | 534 Views

'Court challenge against most likely intended to eliminate serious competition'

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Gospel singer Diva Mafunga dies

4 hrs ago | 1880 Views

'Stop abusing Joshua Nkomo's name'

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Residents warn BCC against subcontracting services

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chapman's anti-climax and false presidential poll start

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

Youth vote litmus test for Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Richard Branson in Zambezi conservation walk

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

9 die, 12 injured in road accidents

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mohadi to address campaign rally in Chegutu

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

3 dead, 4 injured in horror crash

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Sean Williams gives Zimbabwe advantage in crucial World Cup qualifier

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

What Happened with Debris from Chinese Rocket Booster Falling Back to Earth?

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

9 hrs ago | 950 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

9 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

9 hrs ago | 578 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

10 hrs ago | 972 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

10 hrs ago | 313 Views

EU to deploy election observer team to Zimbabwe next week

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

Sweet news for CCC: Bad news for residents, Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 3120 Views

Zimbabwean national found with US$153 000 at King Mswati III International Airport

10 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Zimbabwe targets wheat exports as output rises

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Masarirevhu digs in, orders CCC to retract forgery claims

11 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Dreadlocked Zimbabweans brutally murdered in Benoni CBD

11 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Chamisa tells his supporters to pretend to be Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1466 Views

'Mwonzora's MDC facing imminent collapse'

11 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Chiwenga repeats Mbare refurb pledge

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

2 in court over US$78 000 heist

11 hrs ago | 481 Views

BF excites Lloyd Chitembwe

11 hrs ago | 374 Views

The political leaders we want in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Swedish govt must prevent anti-Qur'an gatherings, apologise to Muslims

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mbalula remarks reflect how Zimbabweans are weighing on SA's public service delivery

11 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zanu-PF and its history of violence

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zanu-PF unveils campaign strategy

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chiwenga rallies youths to defend Zimbabwe's revolution

11 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe registers 6,5% GDP growth

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

SA parly delegation in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 275 Views

Harare City Council barred from direct sales of land

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

ZEC candidate challenge date set

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal

11 hrs ago | 479 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days