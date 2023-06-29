Chamisa's Mamombe and Chimbiri acquitted

News / National

by Staff reporter

The High Court has acquitted CCC activists Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri on charges of communicating falsehoods, after they were abducted and tortured in 2020 before a major cover-up in which they were arrested and accused of faking their abduction, tortureMamombe and Chimbiri were arrested together with their friend, Netsai Marova, who is now in self-exile.They insist they were arrested at a roadblock near Harare Show Grounds by suspected State security officers, who tortured them before dumping the trio at a shopping centre near Bindura.Medical affidavits show they were brutally assaulted to an extent they were unable to walk, and spent several days in hospital, before their discharge.More to follow....