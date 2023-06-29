Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's Mamombe and Chimbiri acquitted

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The High Court has acquitted CCC activists Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri on charges of communicating falsehoods, after they were abducted and tortured in 2020 before a major cover-up in which they were arrested and accused of faking their abduction, torture
Mamombe and Chimbiri were arrested together with their friend, Netsai Marova, who is now in self-exile.

They insist they were arrested at a roadblock near Harare Show Grounds by suspected State security officers, who tortured them before dumping the trio at a shopping centre near Bindura.

Medical affidavits show they were brutally assaulted to an extent they were unable to walk, and spent several days in hospital, before their discharge.

More to follow....

Source - online

