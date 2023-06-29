Hubby bashes wife at Church shrine

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mazowe man is in trouble after he assaulted his wife at a church shrine before threatening to assault the church leader whom he accused of misleading congregants.The matter came to light at Concession magistrate court yesterday where Munyaradzi Handrick appeared before magistrate Charity Maunga.He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to 20 July for trial.The state led by Munyaradzi Nengomasha alleged on June 18 Handrick stormed at Bethlehem church shrine in Mazowe and found his wife Beauty Chimwara there.He assaulted his wife with open hands and threatened to assault the church leader whom he accused of misleading congregants.He also grabbed his three months baby and strangled her before throwing her down.A police report was filed leading to Hendrick's arrest.