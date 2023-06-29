Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hungry thief steals maize

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A 31-YEAR-OLD hungry Concession man is in soup after stealing six bags of shelled maize from Tracy Chimbudzi's farm.

Shadreck Mashava pleaded guilty to the charge before Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for sentencing.

Prosecutor Precious  Kanye told the court that on June 24 Chimbudzi left six by 50 kilograms bags of maize in her field.

Mashava came during the night and stole the bags which he stashed in his room.

He was sold out by a spoor of maize which led the complainant to his room and a police report was filed leading to his arrest.

He told the court that hunger pushed him to commit the crime.

"Your worship l stole the maize because l wanted to feed my family," lamented Mashava.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days