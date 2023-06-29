Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare City Council backs down on US dollar billing

by Staff reporter
60 mins ago | Views
The Harare City Council (HCC) has reversed its controversial decision to bill rate payers in US dollars only following a treasury order for the local authority to abandon the action.

Town House had announced the measure claiming this was a way to preserve the value of the city's bank balances in the midst of the fast-depreciating value of the local currency.

Treasury pulled rank and ordered the local authority to reverse its decision.

Finance ministry permanent secretary George Guvamatanga accused city fathers of violating Statutory Instrument (SI) 142 of 2019 which prohibits the use of foreign currency for domestic transactions, "except if provided for by the law or if exempted in terms of the Exchange Control Regulations".

Guvamatanga said the cited SI allowed the local authority to bill clients in US dollars in cases of free funds.

HCC town clerk, engineer Hosiah Chisango said the decision to introduce US bills had been necessitated by the need to hedge the city council from massive exchange losses.

He said Harare is owed ZWL149.3 billion as at 31 May 2023.

According to the city boss, commerce and industry accounted for 51,1 percent of the debt while 41,6 percent was domestic with dormitory towns accounting for 2,91 percent.

Chisango said the huge debtors' book was negatively impacting HCC's capacity to provide basic services to residents adding that council income is largely local currency while the expenditure is foreign currency denominated.

"If the situation is allowed to persist, service delivery will collapse because the city will not be able to recapitalise and will also fail to pay for goods and services particularly water treatment chemicals and fuel.

"The drive to recapitalise operations has since slowed down because suppliers are demanding payment in foreign currency which the city does not have.

"In terms of creditors, these stood at ZWL39,3 billion as at 31 May 2023," said Chisango.

He said HCC was also under pressure to pay employees in foreign currency owing to the prevailing harsh economic situation.

Source - ZimlIve

Must Read

Zanu-PF unleashes violence on ex-Mines minister Chidhakwa's supporters

22 mins ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF frog-marches vendors to Chiwenga rally

22 mins ago | 62 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring citizens' concerns,' says NGOs

23 mins ago | 34 Views

Kasukuwere dangles title deeds

23 mins ago | 130 Views

Headmaster in trouble over Zanu-PF candidature

24 mins ago | 94 Views

9 die in horror crash

24 mins ago | 52 Views

Bosso shift focus to Triangle

24 mins ago | 17 Views

'Biti delaying defamation trial'

24 mins ago | 19 Views

Mr President, you failed to uphold the Constitution

25 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers

25 mins ago | 15 Views

Another empty political statement from Chiwenga

56 mins ago | 193 Views

Zimdollar demand soars

57 mins ago | 162 Views

ZEC opposes CCC court challenge

57 mins ago | 202 Views

Zimdollar remains the sole legal tender

58 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals get air ambulance training

58 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa dangles mining titles to Chiefs and war veterans

59 mins ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe must bolt the doors to biased observers

59 mins ago | 38 Views

7 armed robbers wanted for high profile cases

60 mins ago | 106 Views

Hungry thief steals maize

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

Hubby bashes wife at Church shrine

12 hrs ago | 873 Views

Kasukuwere: Popular delusions or realpolitik?

12 hrs ago | 935 Views

Billiat left out of Chiefs pre-season squad

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe and Chimbiri acquitted

15 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Zimbabwe out of Cricket World Cup

15 hrs ago | 570 Views

CCC are participating in these elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Will penny finally drop on 24 August!

16 hrs ago | 837 Views

Jah Prayzah's Germany show cancelled

16 hrs ago | 439 Views

Car dealer imports vehicle using forged papers

16 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers without being arrested

16 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mudzimba as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Belarus

16 hrs ago | 584 Views

Elections won't change anything as long as Zimbabweans don’t hold leaders accountable

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

Statement on Mangaliso Ndlovu's insensitive and violence-laden utterances

16 hrs ago | 558 Views

ANC backs Motsoaledi on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

17 hrs ago | 1130 Views

'Court challenge against most likely intended to eliminate serious competition'

17 hrs ago | 625 Views

Gospel singer Diva Mafunga dies

18 hrs ago | 2979 Views

'Stop abusing Joshua Nkomo's name'

18 hrs ago | 465 Views

Residents warn BCC against subcontracting services

18 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chapman's anti-climax and false presidential poll start

18 hrs ago | 522 Views

Youth vote litmus test for Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 380 Views

Richard Branson in Zambezi conservation walk

18 hrs ago | 480 Views

9 die, 12 injured in road accidents

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mohadi to address campaign rally in Chegutu

18 hrs ago | 153 Views

3 dead, 4 injured in horror crash

18 hrs ago | 307 Views

Sean Williams gives Zimbabwe advantage in crucial World Cup qualifier

19 hrs ago | 170 Views

What Happened with Debris from Chinese Rocket Booster Falling Back to Earth?

20 hrs ago | 284 Views

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

23 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Sikhala's one year in prison

23 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Harvard accused of favouring mostly white students

23 hrs ago | 630 Views

Bashed armed robbers choose to stay mum during court appearance

23 hrs ago | 1120 Views

International cricket stars for Zim Afro T10

24 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days