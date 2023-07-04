Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe officially ends load shedding

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Government has announced that the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority has officially ended load-shedding countrywide following various interventions implemented by the Second Republic.

In a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, said "Cabinet noted with satisfaction that the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority has announced the end to load-shedding as a result of the interventions implemented by the Second Republic thereby fulfilling the mantra "Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo."

In a recent interview in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Energy Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) acting managing director, Engineer Howard Choga told Chronicle that the country no longer needs a load-shedding schedule as it is now able to produce enough electricity from its power plants with minimal imports to meet demand by domestic and industrial consumers.

With improved power generation, the business community has started feeling the positive impact expressing hope that the situation will continue to stabilise, thereby guaranteeing enhanced production and supply of goods.

This is a significant departure from the acute power shortages experienced in the past years, which have crippled production across various sectors of the economy while the use of generators as an alternative source of energy was said to be costly and not sustainable.

The country's economy is on a rebound due to various policies initiated by the Government that have seen growth in the mining and agricultural sectors.

Several other power generation projects are at various stages of implementation. Added to that, a steadily growing population, rapid rural-to-urban migration, and nascent economic recovery — driven by new mining projects — have spurred demand for power in the country.

The current demand is sitting at about 1 850MW and under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) the country requires 3 467MW by 2025.

NDS1 is the Government's five-year economic blueprint anchoring the economy between 2021 and 2025 and it spells out policies aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

To achieve Zimbabwe's aspirations of the national vision, a total of 11 000MW would be required by 2030.

To that end, major refurbishment on Unit 5 at the Hwange Thermal Power Station has since commenced under a multi-million-dollar rehabilitation project set to extend its lifespan by up to 25 years.

The unit has an installed capacity to generate 220MW. The process, which started immediately after the successful synchronisation of two new 600MW generation units —Hwange 7 and 8 — recently, is expected to be complete next year.



Source - The Chroncile

Must Read

Freddy Masarirevu being victimized for being Job Sikhala's lawyer?

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwe to meet with Bravura over delayed platinum project

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Jah Lemmy eyes Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes violence on Chidhakwa's supporters

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zanu-PF frog-marches vendors to Chiwenga rally

4 hrs ago | 738 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring citizens' concerns,' says NGOs

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Kasukuwere dangles title deeds

4 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Headmaster in trouble over Zanu-PF candidature

4 hrs ago | 846 Views

9 die in horror crash

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Bosso shift focus to Triangle

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

'Biti delaying defamation trial'

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mr President, you failed to uphold the Constitution

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Another empty political statement from Chiwenga

4 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimdollar demand soars

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

ZEC opposes CCC court challenge

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Zimdollar remains the sole legal tender

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals get air ambulance training

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa dangles mining titles to Chiefs and war veterans

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe must bolt the doors to biased observers

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

7 armed robbers wanted for high profile cases

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Harare City Council backs down on US dollar billing

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Hungry thief steals maize

15 hrs ago | 489 Views

Hubby bashes wife at Church shrine

16 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Kasukuwere: Popular delusions or realpolitik?

16 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Billiat left out of Chiefs pre-season squad

18 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe and Chimbiri acquitted

18 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Zimbabwe out of Cricket World Cup

18 hrs ago | 622 Views

CCC are participating in these elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Will penny finally drop on 24 August!

19 hrs ago | 884 Views

Jah Prayzah's Germany show cancelled

19 hrs ago | 487 Views

Car dealer imports vehicle using forged papers

19 hrs ago | 601 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers without being arrested

19 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mudzimba as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Belarus

19 hrs ago | 677 Views

Elections won't change anything as long as Zimbabweans don’t hold leaders accountable

19 hrs ago | 166 Views

Statement on Mangaliso Ndlovu's insensitive and violence-laden utterances

19 hrs ago | 637 Views

ANC backs Motsoaledi on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

20 hrs ago | 1247 Views

'Court challenge against most likely intended to eliminate serious competition'

21 hrs ago | 636 Views

Gospel singer Diva Mafunga dies

21 hrs ago | 3121 Views

'Stop abusing Joshua Nkomo's name'

21 hrs ago | 514 Views

Residents warn BCC against subcontracting services

21 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chapman's anti-climax and false presidential poll start

21 hrs ago | 571 Views

Youth vote litmus test for Zanu-PF

21 hrs ago | 393 Views

Richard Branson in Zambezi conservation walk

22 hrs ago | 531 Views

9 die, 12 injured in road accidents

22 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mohadi to address campaign rally in Chegutu

22 hrs ago | 164 Views

3 dead, 4 injured in horror crash

22 hrs ago | 346 Views

Sean Williams gives Zimbabwe advantage in crucial World Cup qualifier

22 hrs ago | 174 Views

What Happened with Debris from Chinese Rocket Booster Falling Back to Earth?

23 hrs ago | 298 Views

A Celebration of Life, Rest in Power Mrs Zodwa Dabengwa

04 Jul 2023 at 09:14hrs | 1092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days