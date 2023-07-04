Freddy Masarirevu being victimized for being Job Sikhala's lawyer?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters in St Mary's in Chitungwiza, have vowed to throw their weight behind Freddy Masarirevu despite that party leader, Nelson Chamisa endorsing one Brighton Mazhindu.St Mary's residents who spoke to this publication said that they would not be forced to vote for Mazhindu as he was not the people's favourite."Chamisa should stop imposing his friends on us. The person we want in St Mary's is Freddy (Masarirevu) not this Mazhindu. If Chamisa loves Mazhindu, he should have imposed him in another constituency not St Mary's," said one disgruntled member.Another CCC member who preferred to be identified as Idah said that Masarirevu was being victimized for being Job Sikhala's lawyer. The same member accused Chamisa of persecuting everyone who was sympathizing with Sikhala."Freddy (Masarirevu) is being persecuted for standing with Sikhala. It's disheartening that Chamisa is persecuting everyone who is sympathizing with Sikhala. On 23 August, we will show Chamisa the middle finger by overwhelmingly voting for Masarirevu," said Idah.Gift Zhuwao further told this publication that they were surprised to learn that Masarirevu was not Chamisa's preferred candidate in St Mary's despite winning the candidate nomination process."We were surprised to learn that Masarirevu was not endorsed by the party as a candidate in St Mary's despite winning the candidate nomination process. To us, Masarirevu is our candidate not this imposter known as Mazhindu," said Zhuwao.Zhuwao added that CCC Street Champions in St Mary's have resolved to leave no stone unturned to ensure Masarirevu's victory in that constituency.Writing on his Twitter handle recently, Masarirevu said that he would continue campaigning in St May's as he had the support of the CCC members. He added that no amount of persecution or victimization would force him to denounce his candidacy.