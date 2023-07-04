Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe increases fuel prices

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority ZERA has with effect from today slightly increased the price of both diesel and blend in both local currency and United States dollars.

The review is effective from today until 4 August.

The regulator said the price increase was due to the blended prices inflation rates which have been slowly increasing in both foreign and local currency.

According to the public notice released by the regulatory body yesterday, the new price of diesel is $9 200.03 or US$1.58 while blend is now pegged at $9 113.66 or US$1.57.

In June, the pegged price for diesel was $4 249.78 or US$1.56 per litre, while blend was pegged at $4 220.38 per litre or US$1.55.

"The public is advised that the blending ratio is at E20. Operators may sell petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantage and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for the pricing regulations.

"Shareholders are advised that the price released by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook or Twitter handle," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle

