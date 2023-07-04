Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lizwe Sweswe resigns

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Lizwe Sweswe has stepped down. The reasons for his resignation are not yet clear.

Bulawayo Chiefs confirmed the development in a statement.

"The Executive at Bulawayo Chiefs F.C. would like to announce that Coach Lizwe Sweswe has tendered his resignation from the club, effective immediately.

"This was received with sadness, as Coach Lizwe Sweswe has played a great role so far. That being said, the team will respect his decision," read the statement.

Assistant coach Joseph Sibindi will hold fort in the meantime. Sweswe, who won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with FC Platinum in 2019, has enjoyed a fine run this season and he leaves the Bulawayo team inside the top 10.


Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe increases fuel prices

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Woman fatally hit by bus

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Freddy Masarirevu being victimized for being Job Sikhala's lawyer?

4 hrs ago | 827 Views

Zimbabwe officially ends load shedding

4 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimbabwe to meet with Bravura over delayed platinum project

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Jah Lemmy eyes Mozambique

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes violence on Chidhakwa's supporters

6 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Zanu-PF frog-marches vendors to Chiwenga rally

6 hrs ago | 1167 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring citizens' concerns,' says NGOs

6 hrs ago | 580 Views

Kasukuwere dangles title deeds

6 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Headmaster in trouble over Zanu-PF candidature

6 hrs ago | 1184 Views

9 die in horror crash

6 hrs ago | 458 Views

Bosso shift focus to Triangle

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Biti delaying defamation trial'

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mr President, you failed to uphold the Constitution

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Another empty political statement from Chiwenga

7 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimdollar demand soars

7 hrs ago | 764 Views

ZEC opposes CCC court challenge

7 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zimdollar remains the sole legal tender

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe hospitals get air ambulance training

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa dangles mining titles to Chiefs and war veterans

7 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwe must bolt the doors to biased observers

7 hrs ago | 101 Views

7 armed robbers wanted for high profile cases

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Harare City Council backs down on US dollar billing

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Hungry thief steals maize

18 hrs ago | 528 Views

Hubby bashes wife at Church shrine

18 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Kasukuwere: Popular delusions or realpolitik?

18 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Billiat left out of Chiefs pre-season squad

20 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Chamisa's Mamombe and Chimbiri acquitted

21 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Zimbabwe out of Cricket World Cup

21 hrs ago | 667 Views

CCC are participating in these elections to give Zanu PF legitimacy out of greed. Will penny finally drop on 24 August!

22 hrs ago | 922 Views

Jah Prayzah's Germany show cancelled

22 hrs ago | 517 Views

Car dealer imports vehicle using forged papers

22 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mnangagwa pretends to preach peace while unleashing his thugs to terrorise villagers without being arrested

22 hrs ago | 394 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Mudzimba as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Belarus

22 hrs ago | 716 Views

Elections won't change anything as long as Zimbabweans don’t hold leaders accountable

22 hrs ago | 181 Views

Statement on Mangaliso Ndlovu's insensitive and violence-laden utterances

22 hrs ago | 684 Views

ANC backs Motsoaledi on Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

23 hrs ago | 1300 Views

'Court challenge against most likely intended to eliminate serious competition'

23 hrs ago | 649 Views

Gospel singer Diva Mafunga dies

24 hrs ago | 3194 Views

'Stop abusing Joshua Nkomo's name'

24 hrs ago | 552 Views

Residents warn BCC against subcontracting services

24 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chapman's anti-climax and false presidential poll start

04 Jul 2023 at 14:02hrs | 599 Views

Youth vote litmus test for Zanu-PF

04 Jul 2023 at 14:01hrs | 399 Views

Richard Branson in Zambezi conservation walk

04 Jul 2023 at 13:48hrs | 561 Views

9 die, 12 injured in road accidents

04 Jul 2023 at 13:48hrs | 467 Views

Mohadi to address campaign rally in Chegutu

04 Jul 2023 at 13:47hrs | 181 Views

3 dead, 4 injured in horror crash

04 Jul 2023 at 13:47hrs | 380 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days