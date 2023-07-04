Lizwe Sweswe resigns

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Lizwe Sweswe has stepped down. The reasons for his resignation are not yet clear.Bulawayo Chiefs confirmed the development in a statement."The Executive at Bulawayo Chiefs F.C. would like to announce that Coach Lizwe Sweswe has tendered his resignation from the club, effective immediately."This was received with sadness, as Coach Lizwe Sweswe has played a great role so far. That being said, the team will respect his decision," read the statement.Assistant coach Joseph Sibindi will hold fort in the meantime. Sweswe, who won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title with FC Platinum in 2019, has enjoyed a fine run this season and he leaves the Bulawayo team inside the top 10.