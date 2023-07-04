Kasukuwere coming to Zimbabwe to fight the biggest electoral battle of his life

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's independent presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere, a former Zanu-PF minister and MP, is coming home to fight the biggest electoral battle of his life.Kasukuwere will battle it out with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his closest bitter rival, main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.This time, Kasukuwere is serious.This is according to the chair of his campaign Walter Mzembi, also a former Zanu-PF minister and MP under the late former president Robert Mugabe.Recently Kasukuwere caused a major stir by booking a ticket from Johannesburg to Harare, and then pre-checking in to draw our his adversaries in Harare who took steps to arrest him upon arrival.But passenger 34 didn't travel.His strategy to fly a kite showed him the likely reaction if or when he returns.Police have warned that they will arrest the former Zanu-PF political commissar if he returns.However, Kasukuwere says the purported warrants of arrest against him are null and void as charges of abuse of office he faced have been quashed.Writes Mzembi:"Today, I will announce when President Kasukuwere will be coming to Zimbabwe! Apologies i would have done it yesterday but was in the Region on debriefs. Indeed the X factor Passenger 34 heads home on the date to be pronounced today. Mazvita."