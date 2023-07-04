Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Mashayamombe distances self from Kasukuwere

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former ZANU-PF Harare Province PC Shadreck Mashayamombe distances himself from aspiring Presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere.

Mashayamombe had quit active politics in 2020 to focus on his business and farming.

He has pledged to work for the party ahead of the August 23 elections.


He was at some point in self-imposed exile in South Africa after the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe from power by his long-time aide, President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a coup in 2017.

Mashayamombe was a pivotal member of the G40, a faction of the ruling Zanu-PF party that coalesced around former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

During the coup, Mashayamombe was reportedly abducted, tortured and robbed of US$50 000 by army assailants. He broke into tears while narrating his ordeal before a commission of inquiry into the August 1, 2018 shootings led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe.

In December 2017, Mashayamombe's house was raided by Zanu PF militants who assaulted his brother, leaving him badly injured.

In the 2018 general elections, Mashayamombe contested as an MDC Alliance candidate and narrowly lost to Zanu-PF's Tongai Mnangagwa after the party fielded double candidates.

