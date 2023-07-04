Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC bows to residents' pressure on security guards

by Staff reporter
The Bulawayo City Council has backtracked on its plans to disband the Municipal Police and replace it with a private security company, following a backlash from residents.

According to a Confidential Council Report last month, the cash-strapped BCC was planning to disband its municipal police and engage a private security company on a 12-month rolling contract as part of a raft of measures to cut its wage bill and improve security.

BCC is also considering reporting bad debtors to the Credit Bureau, reintroducing the Revenue Hall flea market popularly known as Khothama with traders interested in occupying the vending stalls required to pay strictly in foreign currency. "The objective of this action plan is to improve security measures within the city council by replacing the current security personnel with a private security company.

"This will ensure accountability, reduce the risk of collusion with corrupt staff members, and increase overall safety within the council premises," reads part of the report. It is stated in the report stated that there will be improved safety of staff and visitors and improved performance as a result of the competition among private security companies. "There will be a more cost-effective solution compared to the current arrangement.

Council will undertake research and identify suitable private security companies," reads the report. Last week, Bulawayo residents reacted with anger to the proposal, saying the move is not only unprecedented but an abuse of office and a fertile ground for corruption. In a dramatic U-turn, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube yesterday issued a statement saying Council had no plans to replace the Municipal Police with a private company.

"Council has no plans to disband any of its sections or convert permanent employees' contracts of employment to fixed terms contracts. The City of Bulawayo does not also carry out such actions without consulting the relevant stakeholders i.e Workers Union and affected employees. Stakeholders are requested to take note the official Council position as stated above," said Mr Dube.

Below is the full statement: "With reference made to the article titled "BCC to disband Municipal Police" published in the Chronicle of Wednesday, 28° June 2023 and articles on various platforms alluding to the above, please be advised that this is not the position of the City of Bulawayo.

A report outlining various revenue collection strategies was submitted to a Special General Purposes Committee of the 1″ of June 2023 and several interventions were proposed including: • Replacement of City Council Municipal Police at the Revenue Hall with a private security company; • Replacement of City Council permanent staff in the Revenue Hall with contract workers and; • Reopening of Khothama Market. The above proposals were not approved or adopted by Council.

Council has no plans to disband any of its sections not convert permanent employees' contracts of employment to fixed terms contracts. The City of Bulawayo does not also carry out such actions without consulting the relevant stakeholders i.e Workers Union and affected employees. Stakeholders are requested to take note the official Council position as stated above."

Source - The Chronicle

