Journalist denied access to Zanu-PF rally

News / National

by Staff reporter

Freelance journalist Chengetai Zvauya was on 3 July 2023 reportedly denied access to cover a Zanu-PF campaign rally at a netball complex in Mbare, Harare, which was addressed by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.According to Zvauya, security personnel denied him entry to the venue despite that he was wearing a Zimbabwe Media Commission-issued press jacket as well as having presented his press card.He said the security personnel who interrogated him for about 10 minutes, informed him that they could not verify his identity as a journalist and took down his national identity number, mobile number, home address and press card number.Zvauya said he tried to contact Zanu-PF's director of information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, but to no avail as the connection was unclear due to the noise at the rally.