ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF Mvurwi ward 3 aspiring councillor Shingirai "Boss Shungers" Rungangah is launching his campaign on Saturday.

The fire brand politician is providing lots of entertainment with South African based Baba Tencen , Kapfupi, local artiste Wandiona and Matumbu.The rally promises to pull numbers and the aspiring Member of Parliament for ZANU PF, Mazowe North Tsungai Makumbe will be the guest of honour.Boss Shungers said he has accepted the responsibility to serve his ward and is pledging a steadfast commitment."I have indeed accepted this responsibility to serve Ward 3 Community, mindful of their legitimate needs and expectations. Moreover, by doing so, i am pledging steadfast commitment to serve them to create a better community and better service delivery," he said.The party will also take part to market the other five aspiring councillors in Mvurwi and urge people to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa on August 23.