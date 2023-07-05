'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa has challenged ruling party supporters to remain peaceful no matter how much they are provoked.Addressing thousands of party supporters who gathered just outside Prospect Lithium Mining Zimbabwe in Goromonzi where he had earlier commissioned a US$300 million lithium plant yesterday, President Mnangagwa said peace is always the weapon to fight any violent attempts."Look at how peaceful you are! It's Zanu-PF. Its harmony. I am kindly asking you, you might be provoked by whoever. No! Let's remain united, we might face problems here and there but we will overcome them if we sit down and plan how to develop."The President added that peace was integral to national development.He said a country can only be developed by its people with foreigners only expected to come in and assist."The truth is that the country is built by its owners. We are the owners. If you have built, then pray for the nation and rule it. If you have done that after five years, you then vote for Zanu-PF and remain ruling and preserve the nation's inheritance."The President said sanctions or no sanctions, Zimbabwe was prospering."I am telling those who put sanctions on us that let sanctions remain whilst we develop and develop united. The whites are the ones who need what we have."God did well by giving us lithium. We have the biggest lithium reserves on the African continent".Turning to the country's economy, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had the fastest-growing economy in the region despite sanctions imposed by the United States of America and its allies."You might have seen statistics released by the Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube that this year we are developing at a rate of 6 percent. We have a fast-growing economy in SADC but they gave us sanctions. Why? Because we have realised that the survival of our people depends on us."Looking at what we have and using the resources God gave us to develop our country, to create comfort for our people and we make sure no place, no one will be left behind. "We make sure our policies will go everywhere, every corner of Zimbabwe we will make sure everyone is on board."Meanwhile, a Goromonzi villager, Ms Memory Panodya, said the unwavering call for peace by President Mnangagwa clearly shows his dedication to seeing the nation prosper."Honestly, our President likes peace and development. If all of us follow his commitment, Zimbabwe will never be the same. I really commit to supporting our peace-loving dedicated President who works hard despite enemies trying to pull him down through sanctions."Another villager, Mr Vincent Munoda, said President Mnangagwa's policies were tangible as they are already seeing results in their day-to-day lives."Look! Today the President has commissioned one of the biggest lithium plants on the African continent, is this not tangible? This plant was built in the shortest period of time. Residents, we are now enjoying the fruits of employment."