Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Multichoice, which is banking on economic and monetary policy reforms in Nigeria to offset exchange rate losses, considers Zimbabwe an important market that is better than its West African counterpart in terms of repatriation of earnings.

The JSE-listed pay-television and streaming firm's rest of Africa segment swung back to profitability in the full year to the end of March. Its share price on the JSE has however been trending down, after JP Morgan Chase revised its rating from neutral to underweight.

The Multichoice share price shed 2.5% in yesterday's JSE session while it is down by 11% and 29% in the past seven days and in the year to date respectively.

On Tuesday, Multichoice plunged by about 12% on the JSE after the announcement of its downgrade by JP Morgan Chase.

The company has over the past year faced challenges in Nigeria, one of its biggest markets, in terms of repatriation of funds. Analysts however now expect some of these headwinds to ease, with new President, Bola Tinubu on a path of fiscal, monetary and wider economic reforms.

"Zimbabwe is an interesting business for us and we don't see the same challenges that we are facing in Nigeria. Zimbabwe is better than Nigeria as we are collecting revenue in foreign currency," chief finance officer Tim Jacobs said in a recent interview.

The operator of DStv in SA, and several others across Africa and GOTV in Nigeria as well as online streaming service, Showmax, recently said that its rest of Africa operations "delivered a trading profit for the first time" since listing in 2019.

Although the African segment, which now accounts for 60% of Multichoice's earnings, helped cover up for losses in South Africa, which has suffered load shedding and depressed disposable incomes, it was impacted by exchange rate losses.


The Nigerian Naira currency has been highly volatile in the past year while a bid to remove old currency notes resulted in cash shortages as well as payment and transaction hurdles earlier this year. This impacted Multichoice's ability to speedily remit its earnings from the African economic powerhouse.

Both Nigeria and Zimbabwe have removed tight foreign exchange controls in the past few weeks to try and eradicate some of the monetary distortions that have been eating into companies' bottom lines. Tinubu also sacked Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Roberts said Multichoice is banking on such monetary reforms, as well as in the overall economic framework to ease financial challenges it has been facing in the West African country.

For example, owing to foreign currency shortages in the Nigerian market, companies have had to resort to the parallel market to purchase US dollars for repatriation of funds. This has also been the case for Zimbabwe, although Multichoice, owing to its ability to collect revenues in forex, is buffered against this.

Although Multichoice managed to repatriate cash from Nigeria throughout the year under review, it did so at a "premium" to the official exchange rate.

"The parallel exchange rate has been (volatile) compared to last year. We see the removal of the fuel subsidy, allowing the government to have some extra foreign exchange for the official market, and talk of bringing the exchange rates together should aid," Jacobs said.

The Showmax live-streaming segment, said Jacobs, had also shown strong growth. Multichoice has been under pressure to bump up its presence in the segment as competition from rivals such as Netflix and others has intensified.

Some analysts believe that investors in Multichoice are apprehensive over control of the company after French entertainment group, Canal+ bumped up its interests in the pay television platform to 31.7%, making it the biggest stockholder in the group.

Source - iol

Must Read

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

1 min ago | 0 Views

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

5 mins ago | 13 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 14 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

15 mins ago | 70 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

1 hr ago | 509 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

2 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

2 hrs ago | 822 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

2 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

'Maintain peace throughout elections period'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kasukuwere heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java's prophecy comes to pass

5 hrs ago | 2141 Views

BCC denies plans to disband municipal police for private security

14 hrs ago | 243 Views

Police share horror details of Diva Mafunga crash

14 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Sikhala demo student out on $25 bail

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe industrial power users to raise $250 million for floating solar panels

17 hrs ago | 390 Views

WATCH: Mashayamombe distances self from Kasukuwere

17 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Fire burns part of Luveve Cemetery

17 hrs ago | 343 Views

High Court reserves judgement in CCC provincial council list case

17 hrs ago | 778 Views

ZEC dismisses fake voter numbers

18 hrs ago | 673 Views

Man fatally stabbed in fight over girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 416 Views

Jonathan Moyo not meeting Kasukuwere in Kenya

18 hrs ago | 1787 Views

Kasukuwere coming to Zimbabwe to fight the biggest electoral battle of his life

19 hrs ago | 1106 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days