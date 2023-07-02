Latest News Editor's Choice


Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

by Staff reporter
27 mins ago | Views
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos's surname has taken social media by storm.

There is a debate raging as to what Ostallos's real surname is. He is popularly known by the Siziba surname.

Ostallos will be representing Chamisa's CCC in the Pelandaba/ Tshabalala constituency in the upcoming harmonised elections.

According to the full list of names of candidates published by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission last Friday in the Extraordinary Government Gazette, Ostallos is listed as Gift SIZIVA.



This was picked up by former Minister of Information in Zimbabwe, Jonathan Moyo who has been having a Twitter war with Ostallos.

If it is a spelling mistake, one wonders when this will be corrected considering that ZEC has refused to released the voter's roll.
Ostallos is one of the founding members of Zimbabwe's social movements in particular #Tajamuka/Sesjikile Campaign.

Unathi Kalanga Ndebele says, "It's giving the Msika(vanhu) vibes. Many were under the false impression that dude is from west of uShangani. I know some will try to say it doesn't matter, knowing fully well the history and context of the country is what makes it matter a lot."

"Mina nje self I have always had questions about the accent. I'm not saying he is bad or anything, but I think it's appreciable that people know who and what they are actually dealing with. The Shona English accent has always been a red flag," added Unathi Kalanga Ndebele.

Citizen Dhehwa, said "Hazviregesi vanhu kumuvhotera izvozvo."

Mthulisi Nkala also added his voice, "Political representation is now more like a career just like what Zanu has been doing all along. It’s nothing about *local connection* but *just being Zimbabwean* We need laws to promote local connection just like in developed countries coz this is opportunistic."

Florence Mago said, "A Shona person was employed at Registrar General in Bulawayo so he messed up his birth certificate, it's not an issue. I have seen siblings with different surname spellings like Mufahore then another has Mufaore so that's not an issue.

"Asi kupera, mapera henyu Prof."

Mzingeli, Mhambi added his voice, "My experience says Gift is a victim of the system. Siziva does not even make sense in Shona. I have a niece whom on her birth card was written Sifiso but those who know better wrote Siphiso on her birth certificate. We know lots of Spiwes, etc."

Source - Byo24News

