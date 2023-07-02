News / National
Chamisa invades Chilonga
16 mins ago | Views
Despite having his party's rallies banned at some key venues ahead of general elections, Zimbabwe's opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has ventured into the Chilonga area in Chiredzi district - now a political hotbed and source of explosive community discontent after government's plans to displace people from their ancestral lands for agriculture and mining purposes.
Chilonga is simmering with public outrage and community anger as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's cronies wanted to seize people's land arbitrarily. This reflects the mood of many other communal lands where people are being removed by the government - colonial-style - to make way for mining without due regard of their fundamental interests and welfare issues.
Said Chamisa:
"I'M IN CHILONGA & CHIKOMBEDZI, CHIREDZI RURAL. My message is simple; There can be no true independence for everyone without land ownership rights, title deeds and development. People of Chilonga need their land. The underdevelopment here is extreme! We will fix this! A New Great Zimbabwe loading..Land and title deeds #ForEveryone."
Source - newshawks