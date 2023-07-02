Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A joint investigative report by The Sentry and Open Secrets exposes how Zimbabwean presidential advisor and business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the subject of numerous corruption allegations, was able to move suspect funds from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to the City of London using a combination of fronts, apparently false invoices, and offshore financial façades.

The report, "Fronts, Fakes, and Façades: How South African and Mauritian Enablers Helped Move Millions from Zimbabwe to Britain," focuses on three payments that secured Tagwirei's purchase of two Zimbabwean mines—Bindura Nickel and Freda Rebecca Gold Mine. Tagwirei, already surrounded by corruption allegations at the time of the deal, sought to create an offshore empire built on Zimbabwean mining.

Tagwirei's deal may not have been possible without enablers—South African company directors, a Mauritian management company agent, a Cayman Islands investment fund, banks in numerous jurisdictions, and the company administrators in the United Kingdom—that, wittingly or unwittingly, facilitated Tagwirei's purchase of the two mines. Many of these actors knew that Tagwirei was behind the deal. Some designed structures that had the effect of obscuring his involvement. Others had enough information that they should have suspected he was involved and asked appropriate questions.

Nick Donovan, Senior Investigator at The Sentry, said: "By the time of these transactions, Tagwirei had been embroiled in two alleged corruption scandals in Zimbabwe. Stopping potentially illicit financial flows depends upon professionals asking the right questions. This report shows that many don't."

Michael Marchant, Head of Investigations at Open Secrets, said: "The role of professionals around the globe in facilitating dubious money flows, whether knowingly or unknowingly, is a key contributor to the outflow of resources from poor countries like Zimbabwe to rich ones like the United Kingdom. It is essential that we see swift and effective action by regulators to hold these enablers to account."

Estimates suggest that Zimbabwe loses between US$500 million and US$1 billion every year to illicit cross-border transactions. The documents reviewed in connection with this investigation suggest that the transactions to buy the mines are a textbook example of how money moves from some of the poorest countries on earth into some of the richest via enablers and a lax legal framework in the offshore world.

The investigative report reveals how Tagwirei used Sotic International, a Mauritian company that documents suggest was his front, to buy the mines for $29.5 million (R431 million, £23 million) from ASA Resource Group (ASA), a bankrupt firm that was being run by British company administrators Duff & Phelps (now known as Kroll). These purchases were made in three payments with each stage involving behaviour that raises questions.

Sotic's Zimbabwean subsidiary, Landela Investments, obtained hard currency from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) at a favorable exchange rate when cashing in a $60 million portion of a large Treasury Bill given to Tagwirei's company, Sakunda Holdings, with Landela telling the RBZ that some of the funds were needed to buy Bindura Nickel.

To get money into Mauritius from Zimbabwe for Sotic's second £12 million payment, South African directors created invoices for exports that could not be found in Zimbabwe's official customs records, raising questions as to whether trade misinvoicing, a technique commonly used in tradebased money laundering, had occurred.

For the final £8.7 million payment, Tagwirei moved his money into Sotic via a complex offshore façade that had the effect of disguising the source of funds.

After Tagwirei was sanctioned and accused of corruption by the US government in 2020, control of the two mines shifted from Sotic to Kuvimba Mining, which in 2021 was 65 percent owned by the Zimbabwean state and 35 percent owned by companies and trusts linked to Tagwirei.

The illicit activities revealed in this report have grave consequences for people in Zimbabwe, one of the poorest countries in the world. In 2022, the World Bank estimated that the proportion of people in Zimbabwe living on less than $1.80 per day rose from 23 percent in 2011 to around 50 percent in 2019.

Michael Marchant, Head of Investigations at Open Secrets, said: "As corruption has deepened in Zimbabwe and illicit financial outflows have gathered pace, extreme poverty and hunger has grown. In a story like this one of complicated and opaque money flows, we must not lose sight of the real human cost of these activities. Challenging the networks that enable the status quo is vital for social justice in Zimbabwe."

Dr. Charles Cater, Director of Investigations at The Sentry, said: "This investigation points a bright spotlight on the role of legal and financial professionals who enable illicit financial flows. Policy action, such as establishing beneficial ownership registries and targeting enablers with anti-money laundering legislation, is urgently needed in countries both rich and poor."

This report relies heavily on financial records and correspondence, provided by Christopher Fourie, an active participant in the ASA deal. Fourie later became a whistleblower and handed information over to authorities in 2021. The Sentry and Open Secrets reviewed almost 2,000 emails and documents and obtained further information from interviews, public records, and other sources.

Open Secrets is a non-profit organisation which exposes and builds accountability for economic crimes through investigative research, advocacy, and the law. The Sentry is an investigative organisation that tracks corruption.

Source - News24

Must Read

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

2 hrs ago | 551 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

2 hrs ago | 696 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

3 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

4 hrs ago | 644 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

4 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

4 hrs ago | 657 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Maintain peace throughout elections period'

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Kasukuwere heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java's prophecy comes to pass

7 hrs ago | 2516 Views

BCC denies plans to disband municipal police for private security

16 hrs ago | 257 Views

Police share horror details of Diva Mafunga crash

16 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Sikhala demo student out on $25 bail

18 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zimbabwe industrial power users to raise $250 million for floating solar panels

19 hrs ago | 398 Views

WATCH: Mashayamombe distances self from Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Fire burns part of Luveve Cemetery

19 hrs ago | 367 Views

High Court reserves judgement in CCC provincial council list case

19 hrs ago | 804 Views

ZEC dismisses fake voter numbers

20 hrs ago | 688 Views

Man fatally stabbed in fight over girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 447 Views

Jonathan Moyo not meeting Kasukuwere in Kenya

20 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Kasukuwere coming to Zimbabwe to fight the biggest electoral battle of his life

21 hrs ago | 1145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days