DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at number 7 Flamboyant Drive Amanda's, Concession where Kudzai Matsuro (22) wife to a Mvurwi-based cop Takemore Rufurwokuda (40) tore his two pairs of police uniform in protest of a dollar dispute.

The matter came to light at Concession magistrate court yesterday.Matsuro pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded out of custody to August 7.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on April 26 Matsuro demanded money to buy tomatoes from her husband.The husband took $1 and put it on the Television stand,Matsuro further demanded another $1 to buy wipes and he told her that would bring it.Matsuro tore the riot gear pocket which her husband had worn.The husband removed it and wore another uniform the wife again tore the other uniform.She also forcibly took Rufurwokuda's wallet and stole US$25.He filed a police report leading to the arrest of his wife.