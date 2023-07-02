Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
There was drama at number 7 Flamboyant Drive Amanda's, Concession where Kudzai Matsuro (22) wife to a Mvurwi-based cop Takemore Rufurwokuda (40) tore his two pairs of police uniform in protest of a dollar dispute.


The matter came to light at Concession magistrate court yesterday.

Matsuro pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded out of custody to August 7.

The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on April 26 Matsuro demanded money to buy tomatoes from her husband.

The husband took $1 and put it on the Television stand,Matsuro further demanded another $1 to buy wipes and he told her that would bring it.

Matsuro tore the riot gear pocket which her husband had worn.

The husband removed it and wore another uniform the wife again  tore the other uniform.

She also forcibly took Rufurwokuda's wallet and stole US$25.

He filed a police report leading to the arrest of his wife.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

3 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

4 hrs ago | 644 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 981 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

4 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

4 hrs ago | 488 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

4 hrs ago | 1858 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

4 hrs ago | 659 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

4 hrs ago | 273 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

4 hrs ago | 445 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Maintain peace throughout elections period'

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Kasukuwere heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton

5 hrs ago | 312 Views

ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java's prophecy comes to pass

7 hrs ago | 2518 Views

BCC denies plans to disband municipal police for private security

16 hrs ago | 257 Views

Police share horror details of Diva Mafunga crash

17 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Sikhala demo student out on $25 bail

18 hrs ago | 588 Views

Zimbabwe industrial power users to raise $250 million for floating solar panels

19 hrs ago | 398 Views

WATCH: Mashayamombe distances self from Kasukuwere

19 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Fire burns part of Luveve Cemetery

19 hrs ago | 367 Views

High Court reserves judgement in CCC provincial council list case

19 hrs ago | 804 Views

ZEC dismisses fake voter numbers

20 hrs ago | 688 Views

Man fatally stabbed in fight over girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 447 Views

Jonathan Moyo not meeting Kasukuwere in Kenya

20 hrs ago | 1942 Views

Kasukuwere coming to Zimbabwe to fight the biggest electoral battle of his life

21 hrs ago | 1145 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days