Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Alice Dube Pioneering Community development and Empowering Communities

by Wilson Khumalo
1 hr ago | Views
 Alice Dube, a dedicated advocate for progress and social development, has been making waves in Tsholotsho with her remarkable efforts in driving positive transformation and empowering communities in line with the Vision of the New Dispensation. With her unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for all, Dube has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals throughout the Tsholotsho district.

A native of Matebeleland North, Alice Dube has long been an active participant in community development initiatives. However, it was her determination to address the challenges faced by marginalized groups, including women, children, and people with disabilities, that set her apart as a true catalyst for transformation. Alice Dube is a dedicated team player who has managed to work with government departments and other party comrades to bring development to Tsholotsho.

One of Dube's outstanding achievements has been her tireless endeavor to improve the educational landscape in Tsholotsho. Recognizing that President ED Mnangagwa has preached the vital importance of quality education, she initiated several programs that have had a profound impact on the lives of young learners. Dube has paid fees for students in the area from her own personal funds, ensuring that even the most disadvantaged students have access to educational opportunities that might have previously been out of reach. Dube has sourced reading material for learners and done her best to assist as many learners as she can.

But her unwavering commitment does not stop there. Through her various positions, Dube has played a pivotal role in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment working with the officials from the Ministry of Women.

Dube has been instrumental in advocating for policies that protect and promote the rights of women, empowering them to break free from the chains of inequality.

Alice Dube's impact reaches beyond gender and extends to the inclusion of people with disabilities. In recognition of the unique challenges faced by this marginalized group, she actively engages with local authorities and organizations to ensure that their rights are acknowledged and protected. Her advocacy efforts have led to improvements in accessibility, the provision of assistive devices, and the establishment of support networks for individuals with disabilities. Dube's relentless pursuit of equal opportunities for all has not only enhanced the lives of those with disabilities but has also created a more inclusive and compassionate society in Tsholotsho.

When asked about her motivation and vision, Dube stated, "I am driven by a deep-rooted desire to uplift individuals and communities. President ED Mnangagwa has inspired me and ZANUPF have instilled in me a firm belief that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstance, deserves a fair chance at a better life. By working together, we can build a society that prioritizes unity, peace and sustainable development."

Alice Dube's remarkable contributions have not gone unnoticed. The people of the area have honored her with public office nominations in recognition of her work and leadership at grassroot level.


As Tsholotsho continues to evolve, Alice Dube remains at the forefront of these transformative efforts. Her unwavering commitment to progress, inclusivity, and empowerment is an inspiration to all, demonstrating that one person's dedication can truly make a difference. As her work continues to inspire progress, the future of Tsholotsho looks increasingly promising with her contribution as well as the contribution of other comrades and community leaders.



Source - Wilson Khumalo

Must Read

Ghanaian MPs back tougher anti-gay legislation

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Snubbed CCC candidates form coalition

8 mins ago | 5 Views

8 CCC members nabbed over banned Chiredzi rally

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission closes postal votes

16 mins ago | 6 Views

BCC to open revenue hall at ZITF

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Raj Modi donates brick maker to youths

16 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwean-born Chris Maroleng appointed chief executive of Good Governance Africa

21 mins ago | 8 Views

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

6 hrs ago | 1353 Views

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

6 hrs ago | 876 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 690 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

6 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

7 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

7 hrs ago | 468 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

7 hrs ago | 666 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

8 hrs ago | 901 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

8 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

8 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

8 hrs ago | 637 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

8 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

8 hrs ago | 964 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

8 hrs ago | 654 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

8 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

8 hrs ago | 351 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

8 hrs ago | 81 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

8 hrs ago | 324 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

8 hrs ago | 383 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

8 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Maintain peace throughout elections period'

8 hrs ago | 28 Views

Kasukuwere heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton

9 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java's prophecy comes to pass

11 hrs ago | 3011 Views

BCC denies plans to disband municipal police for private security

20 hrs ago | 261 Views

Police share horror details of Diva Mafunga crash

20 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Sikhala demo student out on $25 bail

21 hrs ago | 614 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days