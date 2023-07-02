Alice Dube Pioneering Community development and Empowering Communities

News / National

by Wilson Khumalo

Alice Dube, a dedicated advocate for progress and social development, has been making waves in Tsholotsho with her remarkable efforts in driving positive transformation and empowering communities in line with the Vision of the New Dispensation. With her unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for all, Dube has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals throughout the Tsholotsho district.A native of Matebeleland North, Alice Dube has long been an active participant in community development initiatives. However, it was her determination to address the challenges faced by marginalized groups, including women, children, and people with disabilities, that set her apart as a true catalyst for transformation. Alice Dube is a dedicated team player who has managed to work with government departments and other party comrades to bring development to Tsholotsho.One of Dube's outstanding achievements has been her tireless endeavor to improve the educational landscape in Tsholotsho. Recognizing that President ED Mnangagwa has preached the vital importance of quality education, she initiated several programs that have had a profound impact on the lives of young learners. Dube has paid fees for students in the area from her own personal funds, ensuring that even the most disadvantaged students have access to educational opportunities that might have previously been out of reach. Dube has sourced reading material for learners and done her best to assist as many learners as she can.But her unwavering commitment does not stop there. Through her various positions, Dube has played a pivotal role in promoting gender equality and women's empowerment working with the officials from the Ministry of Women.Dube has been instrumental in advocating for policies that protect and promote the rights of women, empowering them to break free from the chains of inequality.Alice Dube's impact reaches beyond gender and extends to the inclusion of people with disabilities. In recognition of the unique challenges faced by this marginalized group, she actively engages with local authorities and organizations to ensure that their rights are acknowledged and protected. Her advocacy efforts have led to improvements in accessibility, the provision of assistive devices, and the establishment of support networks for individuals with disabilities. Dube's relentless pursuit of equal opportunities for all has not only enhanced the lives of those with disabilities but has also created a more inclusive and compassionate society in Tsholotsho.When asked about her motivation and vision, Dube stated, "I am driven by a deep-rooted desire to uplift individuals and communities. President ED Mnangagwa has inspired me and ZANUPF have instilled in me a firm belief that everyone, regardless of their background or circumstance, deserves a fair chance at a better life. By working together, we can build a society that prioritizes unity, peace and sustainable development."Alice Dube's remarkable contributions have not gone unnoticed. The people of the area have honored her with public office nominations in recognition of her work and leadership at grassroot level.As Tsholotsho continues to evolve, Alice Dube remains at the forefront of these transformative efforts. Her unwavering commitment to progress, inclusivity, and empowerment is an inspiration to all, demonstrating that one person's dedication can truly make a difference. As her work continues to inspire progress, the future of Tsholotsho looks increasingly promising with her contribution as well as the contribution of other comrades and community leaders.