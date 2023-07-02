Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean-born Chris Maroleng appointed chief executive of Good Governance Africa

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwean-born South African public policy analyst and communication expert Chris Maroleng has been appointed the international chief executive of Good Governance Africa, a research and advocacy non-profit organisation with centres across the continent focused solely on improving governance across the continent.

Maroleng, who has worked for SABC, eNCA, MTN and Institute for Security Studies, said:

"I am so grateful to be appointed as the International CEO of Good Governance Africa. This is an incredible opportunity to work with a dedicated team of people who are passionate about making Africa a better place.

"I believe that Africa has the potential to be the most successful continent in the world, but we need to do more to improve governance.

"Good Governance Africa is committed to working with governments, businesses, and civil society to build strong institutions and promote good governance.

"I am excited to lead Good Governance Africa's expansion into new markets and to build new partnerships. I believe that together, we can make a real difference in the lives of Africans.

"Thank you to the Good Governance Africa board of directors for their confidence in me."

Source - newshawks

