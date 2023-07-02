Raj Modi donates brick maker to youths

News / National

by Staff reporter

DEPUTY Minister of Industry and Commerce has donated a brick moulding machine in his constituency to create employment for the young people in the community.The initiative is meant to empower young people and fight drug abuse.On his Twitter handle, Deputy Minister Modi who is also a member of the National Assembly for Bulawayo South said he provided land and a brick-making machine to youths in his constituency to create employment and opportunities in a growing construction industry."So far, we have employed 15 youths. It's brick upon brick," he said.Responding to the questions sent to him by the Business Chronicle, the project coordinator and public relations manager to Deputy Minister Modi, Mr Albert Mavunga said the initiative is located in Bellevue Ward 5.He said the machine was donated two weeks ago and land was provided on where the machine will be used."The initiative will benefit the community in the following ways that are, it will create jobs for the youths and keep them off the streets, provide necessary skills for them to one day start their own brick moulding business and provide an opportunity to supply materials to home builders in and around the area," he said."It will help also reduce the abuse of drugs and alcohol because of youths being idle and the same piece of land which is about five acres will provide an opportunity for other projects to be explored like horticulture and outdoor flea markets."