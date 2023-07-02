Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

8 CCC members nabbed over banned Chiredzi rally

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
POLICE in Chiredzi have arrest eight members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for allegedly defying a ban on their party rally at Tshovani Stadium on Wednesday.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has confirmed the arrests, adding they a team of lawyers was already on the ground to secure the activists' release.



"We have deployed our lawyers to assist," Mahere said.

Contacted for comment, Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dewa said he was busy.

There were running battles between the police and opposition supporters as the latter refused to disperse after being told the venue had been booked for a State event on the same date.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was expected to address the rally at the stadium, but ended up addressing supporters elsewhere in Masvingo province after police had sealed off the venue.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission closes postal votes

7 mins ago | 3 Views

BCC to open revenue hall at ZITF

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Raj Modi donates brick maker to youths

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwean-born Chris Maroleng appointed chief executive of Good Governance Africa

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Alice Dube Pioneering Community development and Empowering Communities

1 hr ago | 64 Views

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

6 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

6 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

7 hrs ago | 1962 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

7 hrs ago | 660 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

8 hrs ago | 896 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

8 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

8 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

8 hrs ago | 636 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

8 hrs ago | 2806 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

8 hrs ago | 954 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

8 hrs ago | 376 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

8 hrs ago | 646 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

8 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

8 hrs ago | 349 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

8 hrs ago | 222 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

8 hrs ago | 80 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

8 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

8 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

8 hrs ago | 486 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

8 hrs ago | 68 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

'Remain peaceful despite provocation'

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Maintain peace throughout elections period'

8 hrs ago | 28 Views

Kasukuwere heeded calls from Zimbabweans to run for Presidency

8 hrs ago | 164 Views

Tsvangirai Jnr election campaign posters defaced in Norton

8 hrs ago | 381 Views

ZANU PF councillor launches campaign

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

ZAOGA leader dies, Passion Java's prophecy comes to pass

11 hrs ago | 3000 Views

BCC denies plans to disband municipal police for private security

20 hrs ago | 261 Views

Police share horror details of Diva Mafunga crash

20 hrs ago | 2373 Views

Sikhala demo student out on $25 bail

21 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zimbabwe industrial power users to raise $250 million for floating solar panels

22 hrs ago | 406 Views

WATCH: Mashayamombe distances self from Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 1541 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days