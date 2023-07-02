Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe loses cricket talent to England

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Tawanda Muyeye
The ECB are to lobby the government to expedite exciting batting talent Tawanda Muyeye's eligibility for England.

Kent opener Muyeye, 22, is currently on a five-year leave to remain period which ends in February 2026, after arriving in the UK from Zimbabwe as an asylum seeker.

At that point, he would then be in a position to apply for indefinite leave and British citizenship – meaning he would be available for England selection from 2027.

However, the ECB have been working on his case in conjunction with Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton in the hope that they can bring forward that date, after England team director Rob Key and performance director Mo Bobat identified the attacking player as a future international.

Last week, he struck his maiden first-class hundred – an innings of 179 from 205 balls in Kent's innings win over Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

The Zimbabwe-born batter would be eligible to play for England from 2027 if he gains British citizenship – though the ECB want to bring this date forward

However, England's interest in the Harare-born player pre-dates this season, having observed him closely since he was named Wisden's school cricketer of the year for piling up more than 1,000 runs for Eastbourne College in 2019 – not long after his mother, a vocal critic of human rights violations in their homeland, was granted refugee status here.

Muyeye is in a group of young batters also including Surrey's Jamie Smith that the selectors believe suit the Test team's policy of putting pressure on opposition bowling attacks with assertive stroke play.

Exactly when they are able to integrate him into their plans, however, will depend on upcoming dialogue with the Home Office.


Source - Daily Mail

Must Read

Zanu-PF isolates Kasukuwere

30 mins ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency eyes shorter licensing period

31 mins ago | 16 Views

TelOne chokes under ZWL$20.5 billion govt debt

31 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa warns against foreign interference

31 mins ago | 34 Views

Dilesh Nguwaya fronted Drax set for US$11 million payout?

57 mins ago | 73 Views

Scandal rocks Chamisa's CCC?

1 hr ago | 228 Views

RBZ begins digital dollar dry-run

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Disgruntled CCC candidates go rogue

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Ghanaian MPs back tougher anti-gay legislation

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Snubbed CCC candidates form coalition

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

8 CCC members nabbed over banned Chiredzi rally

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission closes postal votes

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

BCC to open revenue hall at ZITF

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Raj Modi donates brick maker to youths

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean-born Chris Maroleng appointed chief executive of Good Governance Africa

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Alice Dube Pioneering Community development and Empowering Communities

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

8 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

8 hrs ago | 921 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

8 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

9 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

9 hrs ago | 488 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

9 hrs ago | 688 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

10 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

10 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

10 hrs ago | 660 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

10 hrs ago | 3075 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

10 hrs ago | 1013 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

10 hrs ago | 395 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

10 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

10 hrs ago | 366 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

10 hrs ago | 277 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

10 hrs ago | 208 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

10 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

10 hrs ago | 299 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

10 hrs ago | 253 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days