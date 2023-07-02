Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

TelOne chokes under ZWL$20.5 billion govt debt

by Staff reporter
5 mins ago | Views
TelOne is struggling to recover about ZWL$20.5bn in unpaid obligations by the government which has affected the viability of the State-owned fixed telecommunications network operator.

The government, which is the major shareholder of TelOne, accounts for 51% of the company's total debtors book which stood at ZWL$42.8bn as of May 31 2023.

TelOne board chairman Douglas Zimbango told Business Times on the sidelines of the recent annual general meeting that the parastatal was pushing the government to pay its debt instantly for the company to operate viably.

"Government owed TelOne ZWL$20.5bn as at May 31 2023, from ZWL$6.6bn as at December 31 2022," Zimbango said.

He added: "A significant portion of this debt, about ZWL$8bn was accrued prior to March 31 2023 when the debt was an equivalent ofUS$8.6m, however due to the depreciating ZWL$ against the US$, the balance has since declined to an equivalent of US$1.2m which translates to a loss of US$7.4m in real value terms."

He said TelOne was pushing for timeous settlement of bills in order to preserve the time value of money and allow the company to settle its obligations.

TelOne has legacy loans amounting to ZWL$268.4bn which is equivalent to US$394m.

Confronted with capitalisation needs of US$50m per annum, TelOne continues to search for an investment oasis on the back of legacy loans that have had a negative effect on the business's financial statements.

As a result, TelOne's ability to secure external funding, particularly capital expenditures for the deployment of a transmission network, has been negatively impacted.

Foreign currency generation from business operations was impacted by customer preferences to settle bills in local currency along with shortages of foreign currency on the auction market.

"This diminished the business' ability to fund capital expenditure towards network expansion and upgrades," Zimbango.

He said that the company was still working on initiatives to raise money for the company by selling off redundant network equipment, repurposing real estate, and enlisting the help of the private sector through Public Private Partnerships.

The business is also under threat due to network theft and vandalism, especially on the copper network, with at least US$510,000 being recorded in lost revenue and network elements for the period ended December 31 2022.

These losses stemmed from network vandalism incidents recorded during the year translating to a 20.7% increase compared to prior year.

A total of 51500 clients were affected by vandalism- induced downtime in 2022, amounting to a 30% increase from 39 965 clients that were affected in 2021.

As a result, it is now more crucial than ever to switch from the copper network to wireless and optical fibre alternatives because they not only offer significantly better user experiences but also are less vulnerable to vandalism.

TelOne is working to secure funding for the gradual replacement of the copper network.

Despite the challenges in the environment, which are threatening business viability, TelOne managed to post an inflation adjusted operating profit of ZWL$7.1bn up from ZWL$4.3bn achieved in the previous year.

However, the parastatal's operating expenses increased by 53% from ZWL$24.1bn in2021 to ZWL$37.8bn in 2022 in inflation adjusted terms and this was mainly driven by the depreciation of the local currency which had a pass through effect on inflation.

At the close of 2022, the company reported a revenue of ZWL$56.8bn, a 36%increase on the ZWL$41.8bn recorded prior year and this was driven by a tariff adjustment that came into effect in the third quarter of 2022.

Source - Business Times

Must Read

Zanu-PF isolates Kasukuwere

31 mins ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency eyes shorter licensing period

31 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa warns against foreign interference

32 mins ago | 34 Views

Dilesh Nguwaya fronted Drax set for US$11 million payout?

57 mins ago | 73 Views

Scandal rocks Chamisa's CCC?

1 hr ago | 231 Views

RBZ begins digital dollar dry-run

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Disgruntled CCC candidates go rogue

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe loses cricket talent to England

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Ghanaian MPs back tougher anti-gay legislation

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Snubbed CCC candidates form coalition

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

8 CCC members nabbed over banned Chiredzi rally

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission closes postal votes

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC to open revenue hall at ZITF

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Raj Modi donates brick maker to youths

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean-born Chris Maroleng appointed chief executive of Good Governance Africa

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Alice Dube Pioneering Community development and Empowering Communities

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

8 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

8 hrs ago | 921 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

8 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

9 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

9 hrs ago | 488 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

9 hrs ago | 688 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

10 hrs ago | 1480 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

10 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

10 hrs ago | 660 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

10 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

10 hrs ago | 1013 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

10 hrs ago | 395 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

10 hrs ago | 683 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

10 hrs ago | 366 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

10 hrs ago | 245 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

10 hrs ago | 277 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

10 hrs ago | 208 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

10 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zinara reduces toll fees

10 hrs ago | 404 Views

Kasukuwere carries excess baggage

10 hrs ago | 299 Views

Ezekiel Guti dies

10 hrs ago | 510 Views

Biti in bid to delay suit

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

City council to auction 142 clamped vehicles

10 hrs ago | 253 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days