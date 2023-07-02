Zanu-PF isolates Kasukuwere

News / National

by Staff reporter

Allies of former Zanu-PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere have distanced themselves from the vanquished G40 faction kingpin's presidential aspirations saying they were rallying behind the ruling party ahead of the August 23 elections.Kasukuwere was banking on support from his former allies during the G40 days who include ex-Harare South Member of Parliament and party provincial commissar Shadreck Mashayamombe among many others who were powerful elements at the height of the ruling party factional fights to cement his campaign but the latest development has dented his chances of securing a meaningful campaign against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.Kasukuwere has also lost support of key allies Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao in his presidential bid.Mashayamombe, a former key ally of not only Kasukuwere but the late former President Robert Mugabe and his then powerful wife who doubled as the Zanu-PF Women's League secretary, Grace, yesterday said he and others had nothing to do with Kasukuwere and his newly-found ambition.Mashayamombe contested the 2018 election under the MDC Alliance ticket."Firstly l would like to thank President Mnangagwa, the Vice Presidents, and the Politburo up to the cell member for what he has done for us, for accepting us to come back into the party and work with him," Mashayamombe told journalists yesterday."For us as Comrades, we were working with each other well in Zanu-PF party and however, what happened, happened and let's look forward and work with other together so that what we achieve what we want.""Some know us being the G40 because of what transpired in 2017 but what l want to say we knew that the leadership was changing. We had no problem with the coming in of President Mnangagwa and we want to support him," he saidMashayamombe said more allies were coming to re-join the ruling party ahead of elections.Kasukuwere is expected back in the country to launch his campaign ahead of elections.Chairperson of his movement, who is also former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi was last night expected to give details of Kasukuwere's itinerary though there are fears the former Zanu-PF political commissar would be arrested upon arrival over a litany of criminal allegations levelled against him.