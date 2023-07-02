Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema pledges buses to transport Zimbabweans back home to vote

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
One of South Africa's opposition leaders, Julius Malema, has urged Zimbabweans in that country to return home and vote, pledging that his Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party is ready to hire buses to transport them to Zimbabwe so they can vote for the government of their choice.

Malema told the media on Thursday at the party's 10th-anniversary celebration at Uncle Tom's Community Centre in Soweto that it was time for Zimbabweans to take responsibility by voting, as the elections next month represent a significant opportunity for people to select leaders of their own choosing.  

"The EFF wishes the people of Zimbabwe well in the upcoming national elections which will happen on August 23, 2023. The elections mark a critical opportunity for the people of Zimbabwe to elect a government of their choice to uplift the nation of poverty that today defines what was once known as the breadbasket of Africa," said the opposition leader.

Malema emphasised the importance of voting and urged "Zimbabweans to go home, vote, and stop blaming other people for their own misfortunes, for which they have solutions."

"A government of their choice will restore peace and prosperity in that beautiful country. If they need help to go back home, they must approach the EFF offices. We will be more than happy to rent buses for them to go home and vote," pledged Malema.

South Africa's opposition leader also urged Zanu-PF to refrain from using its machinery to conduct violence against other political actors and civilians, instead build a culture of tolerance.

"We call upon the incumbent Zanu-PF to desist from the urge to practice violence against its political opponents and from any form of intimidation on citizens to coerce their vote," he said.

"Zimbabwe needs to enter an era of political tolerance that is not defined by the history of violence and suppression but the possibility of peace, prosperity and continental unity."

Malema continuously urged Zimbabweans based in South Africa to heed the call to vote, emphasising that they were in charge of their future as no one would assist them improve their country.  

"We call on all Zimbabweans who are here in South Africa to go back home and vote, even if it means coming back, they can come back. They are more than welcome but they must do the right thing and go and vote!" stressed the EFF leader.

"No one is going to fight for these Zimbabweans who are loitering the streets here, they are their own liberators. For once they must take responsibility and get into buses and go home and vote."


Source - cite.org.zw

Must Read

74 estate agents blacklisted over dodgy deals

21 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe Tourist arrivals increase by 51,5% in just 3 months

9 mins ago | 2 Views

WATCH: Thabitha Khumalo vowed to block Khupe admission into CCC, where is she now?

36 mins ago | 115 Views

Former Ambassador runs for council seat in Bulilima

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF isolates Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency eyes shorter licensing period

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

TelOne chokes under ZWL$20.5 billion govt debt

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa warns against foreign interference

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Dilesh Nguwaya fronted Drax set for US$11 million payout?

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Scandal rocks Chamisa's CCC?

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

RBZ begins digital dollar dry-run

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Disgruntled CCC candidates go rogue

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe loses cricket talent to England

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Ghanaian MPs back tougher anti-gay legislation

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Snubbed CCC candidates form coalition

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

8 CCC members nabbed over banned Chiredzi rally

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission closes postal votes

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

BCC to open revenue hall at ZITF

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Raj Modi donates brick maker to youths

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean-born Chris Maroleng appointed chief executive of Good Governance Africa

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Alice Dube Pioneering Community development and Empowering Communities

5 hrs ago | 90 Views

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

9 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

9 hrs ago | 946 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 782 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

9 hrs ago | 1860 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

10 hrs ago | 2174 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

11 hrs ago | 501 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

11 hrs ago | 704 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

11 hrs ago | 990 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

11 hrs ago | 1537 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

11 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

11 hrs ago | 676 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

11 hrs ago | 3257 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

11 hrs ago | 1034 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 1109 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

11 hrs ago | 397 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

11 hrs ago | 708 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

11 hrs ago | 244 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

12 hrs ago | 84 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

12 hrs ago | 249 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

12 hrs ago | 346 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

12 hrs ago | 291 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

12 hrs ago | 70 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

12 hrs ago | 215 Views

Human rights lawyer attacked by thugs, left for dead

12 hrs ago | 263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days