WATCH: Thabitha Khumalo vowed to block Khupe admission into CCC, where is she now?

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) interim national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo vowed to block the admission of Thokozani Khupe, into the party for her role destroying the MDC Alliance.The blunt politician said she will never forgive Khupe for initiating her recall from parliament.Khupe was acting MDC-T president when Khumalo and other party officials were recalled from the National Assembly in March. She was simultaneously recalled with Prosper Mutseyami, Chalton Hwende and Lilian Timveous.Timveous has since joined Zanu PF while Hwende and Mutseyami remained loyal to Chamisa.Khumalo at some point said if at all, Khupe should be allowed to join the party as an ordinary card-carrying member but Khupe is now among CCC's National Assembly candidates while Khumalo is not in any list.