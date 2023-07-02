74 estate agents blacklisted over dodgy deals

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe (EACZ) has blacklisted 74 real estate companies operating in parts of the country for failure to register with the council and crimes such as fleecing unsuspecting home seekers of their hard-earned money.In a statement, EACZ noted the increase in the number of people who have fallen victim to unscrupulous estate agents who are in the business of marketing fake properties on the internet in order to fleece prospective homeowners of their hard earned cash."Some members of the public are victims of bogus estate agents, who frequently win them over by making advertisements on both traditional and modern media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp," EACZ said.The council advised the general public to deal with registered estate agents only and further urged the council to show the firm's current year CompensationFund Certificate and the Personal Registration Certificate of the estate agent."Those two certificates should have their authenticity checked with EACZ.In 2020, EACZ delisted 79 real estate agencies on alleged financial impropriety.In some cases, rogue estate agents have been selling properties on behalf of clients and converting the money to their own use.There are also rampant cases in which unscrupulous agents also sell a property to more than one buyer.There have also been cases in which some agents sell properties without permission from the owners while some agents have also been selling non-existent properties.The rise of bogus real estate agencies comes amid a high national housing backlog of 1, 5 million that continues to grow daily, giving estate agencies a chance to scam people.Below are some of the blacklisted estate agents.Adking Property ConsultantAV PropertiesBandia Phaphamani ConstructionBarnes Estate Pvt LtdBelari PropertiesBronilly ConsultancyCall Green Real EstateCape Valley PropertiesChacco PropertiesCloud Archers Property ConsultantsComel and Richard PropertiesCountrywide Property ConsultantsDale Upmarket Real estateDeclan PropertiesDestiny Land DevelopersDiamond Properties andConstructionElite Real EstateExcellence PropertiesFirst Property SolutionsFortress Wealth Real EstateGlory Zone (Pvt) Ltd ConsultancyGoodwin AccomodationsGrounTech InvestmentsHagna Real EstateHeritageHillstate PropertiesIcon Property and Construction P/LImpact Homes PropertiesIncome PropertiesKavande Property ConsultancyKura ChihotaLiam Palm PropertiesLoveness Accommodation servicesMacMillan PropertiesMaidettie PropertiesMarondera Property GuideMegasire Property InvestmentsMillennial Property GroupMillion Dreams EmterprisesMunMarsh RealtyMurano PropertiesNorthway Real EstatePacali Hizy (Pv) LtdParity Reai EstateProperty ConnexionProperty ConsultantProperty HubProperty MartQuantum Real EstateRadar PropertiesRance EstatesRant Dutoit Property DevelopersReal Champion Real EstateRentserveRiver-run PropertiesRoyal InnovationsSean the Property MogulSerenity PropertiesSilver ran real estateSo-Lex Real EstateSolo accommodation servicesSparkles PropertiesThe Property HubThird Heaven group ConstructionTri-fold Real EstateTussle Hill PropertyValentine PropertiesValue Volt PropertiesVeluntina InvestmentsVerisum PropertiesVeritable PropertiesWhitecroft PropertiesZick MultimediaZimcoweb Properties