74 estate agents blacklisted over dodgy deals
The Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe (EACZ) has blacklisted 74 real estate companies operating in parts of the country for failure to register with the council and crimes such as fleecing unsuspecting home seekers of their hard-earned money.
In a statement, EACZ noted the increase in the number of people who have fallen victim to unscrupulous estate agents who are in the business of marketing fake properties on the internet in order to fleece prospective homeowners of their hard earned cash.
"Some members of the public are victims of bogus estate agents, who frequently win them over by making advertisements on both traditional and modern media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp," EACZ said.
The council advised the general public to deal with registered estate agents only and further urged the council to show the firm's current year CompensationFund Certificate and the Personal Registration Certificate of the estate agent.
"Those two certificates should have their authenticity checked with EACZ.
In 2020, EACZ delisted 79 real estate agencies on alleged financial impropriety.
In some cases, rogue estate agents have been selling properties on behalf of clients and converting the money to their own use.
There are also rampant cases in which unscrupulous agents also sell a property to more than one buyer.
There have also been cases in which some agents sell properties without permission from the owners while some agents have also been selling non-existent properties.
The rise of bogus real estate agencies comes amid a high national housing backlog of 1, 5 million that continues to grow daily, giving estate agencies a chance to scam people.
Below are some of the blacklisted estate agents.
Adking Property Consultant
AV Properties
Bandia Phaphamani Construction
Barnes Estate Pvt Ltd
Belari Properties
Bronilly Consultancy
Call Green Real Estate
Cape Valley Properties
Chacco Properties
Cloud Archers Property Consultants
Comel and Richard Properties
Countrywide Property Consultants
Dale Upmarket Real estate
Declan Properties
Destiny Land Developers
Diamond Properties and
Construction
Elite Real Estate
Excellence Properties
First Property Solutions
Fortress Wealth Real Estate
Glory Zone (Pvt) Ltd Consultancy
Goodwin Accomodations
GrounTech Investments
Hagna Real Estate
Heritage
Hillstate Properties
Icon Property and Construction P/L
Impact Homes Properties
Income Properties
Kavande Property Consultancy
Kura Chihota
Liam Palm Properties
Loveness Accommodation services
MacMillan Properties
Maidettie Properties
Marondera Property Guide
Megasire Property Investments
Millennial Property Group
Million Dreams Emterprises
MunMarsh Realty
Murano Properties
Northway Real Estate
Pacali Hizy (Pv) Ltd
Parity Reai Estate
Property Connexion
Property Consultant
Property Hub
Property Mart
Quantum Real Estate
Radar Properties
Rance Estates
Rant Dutoit Property Developers
Real Champion Real Estate
Rentserve
River-run Properties
Royal Innovations
Sean the Property Mogul
Serenity Properties
Silver ran real estate
So-Lex Real Estate
Solo accommodation services
Sparkles Properties
The Property Hub
Third Heaven group Construction
Tri-fold Real Estate
Tussle Hill Property
Valentine Properties
Value Volt Properties
Veluntina Investments
Verisum Properties
Veritable Properties
Whitecroft Properties
Zick Multimedia
Zimcoweb Properties
