74 estate agents blacklisted over dodgy deals

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
The Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe (EACZ) has blacklisted 74 real estate companies operating in parts of the country for failure to register with the council and crimes such as fleecing unsuspecting home seekers of their hard-earned money.

In a statement, EACZ noted the increase in the number of people who have fallen victim to unscrupulous estate agents who are in the business of marketing fake properties on the internet in order to fleece prospective homeowners of their hard earned cash.

"Some members of the public are victims of bogus estate agents, who frequently win them over by making advertisements on both traditional and modern media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp," EACZ said.

The council advised the general public to deal with registered estate agents only and further urged the council to show the firm's current year CompensationFund Certificate and the Personal Registration Certificate of the estate agent.

"Those two certificates should have their authenticity checked with EACZ.

In 2020, EACZ delisted 79 real estate agencies on alleged financial impropriety.

In some cases, rogue estate agents have been selling properties on behalf of clients and converting the money to their own use.

There are also rampant cases in which unscrupulous agents also sell a property to more than one buyer.

There have also been cases in which some agents sell properties without permission from the owners while some agents have also been selling non-existent properties.

The rise of bogus real estate agencies comes amid a high national housing backlog of 1, 5 million that continues to grow daily, giving estate agencies a chance to scam people.

Below are some of the blacklisted estate agents.

Adking Property Consultant

AV Properties

Bandia Phaphamani Construction

Barnes Estate Pvt Ltd

Belari Properties

Bronilly Consultancy

Call Green Real Estate

Cape Valley Properties

Chacco Properties

Cloud Archers Property Consultants

Comel and Richard Properties

Countrywide Property Consultants

Dale Upmarket Real estate

Declan Properties

Destiny Land Developers

Diamond Properties and

Construction

Elite Real Estate

Excellence Properties

First Property Solutions

Fortress Wealth Real Estate

Glory Zone (Pvt) Ltd Consultancy

Goodwin Accomodations

GrounTech Investments

Hagna Real Estate

Heritage

Hillstate Properties

Icon Property and Construction P/L

Impact Homes Properties

Income Properties

Kavande Property Consultancy

Kura Chihota

Liam Palm Properties

Loveness Accommodation services

MacMillan Properties

Maidettie Properties

Marondera Property Guide

Megasire Property Investments

Millennial Property Group

Million Dreams Emterprises

MunMarsh Realty

Murano Properties

Northway Real Estate

Pacali Hizy (Pv) Ltd

Parity Reai Estate

Property Connexion

Property Consultant

Property Hub

Property Mart

Quantum Real Estate

Radar Properties

Rance Estates

Rant Dutoit Property Developers

Real Champion Real Estate

Rentserve

River-run Properties

Royal Innovations

Sean the Property Mogul

Serenity Properties

Silver ran real estate

So-Lex Real Estate

Solo accommodation services

Sparkles Properties

The Property Hub

Third Heaven group Construction

Tri-fold Real Estate

Tussle Hill Property

Valentine Properties

Value Volt Properties

Veluntina Investments

Verisum Properties

Veritable Properties

Whitecroft Properties

Zick Multimedia

Zimcoweb Properties

Source - zimlive

