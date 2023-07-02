Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa rally barred venue booked by Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE has banned another Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally which was slated for Friday at Chivi Growth Point.

The opposition was also barred from holding a rally in Chiredzi, Tshovani Wednesday as police cited lack of resources which had been put towards a clinic official opening event.

In a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com, police said the CCC intended venue had already been booked by the ruling Zanu-PF party.

CCC had initially booked Mhandamabwe and later changed to Chivi Growth point ground.

"We acknowledge receipt of your notification dated 02 July 2023.We also appreciate that your letter meets all the request expectations.

"Let me take this opportunity to highlight that Chivi Growth Point  ground was booked by Zanu-PF and we are in receipt of their letter dated 01 July 2023.

"By changing your venue from Mhandamabwe to Chivi Growth Point, you ceded your rights to use Mhandamabwe venue on the strength of this notification.

"Kindly be advised that permission has therefore not been granted.

"If you want to hold any rallies in future at Mhandamabwe Growth Point you have to submit another notification, your cooperation in this regard is highly appreciated," said Masvingo West district officer commanding police.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

74 estate agents blacklisted over dodgy deals

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Zimbabwe Tourist arrivals increase by 51,5% in just 3 months

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

WATCH: Thabitha Khumalo vowed to block Khupe admission into CCC, where is she now?

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Malema pledges buses to transport Zimbabweans back home to vote

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

Former Ambassador runs for council seat in Bulilima

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zanu-PF isolates Kasukuwere

4 hrs ago | 685 Views

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency eyes shorter licensing period

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

TelOne chokes under ZWL$20.5 billion govt debt

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa warns against foreign interference

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Dilesh Nguwaya fronted Drax set for US$11 million payout?

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Scandal rocks Chamisa's CCC?

4 hrs ago | 604 Views

RBZ begins digital dollar dry-run

4 hrs ago | 247 Views

Disgruntled CCC candidates go rogue

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zimbabwe loses cricket talent to England

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Ghanaian MPs back tougher anti-gay legislation

5 hrs ago | 100 Views

Snubbed CCC candidates form coalition

5 hrs ago | 804 Views

8 CCC members nabbed over banned Chiredzi rally

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission closes postal votes

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

BCC to open revenue hall at ZITF

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Raj Modi donates brick maker to youths

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwean-born Chris Maroleng appointed chief executive of Good Governance Africa

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Alice Dube Pioneering Community development and Empowering Communities

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

DRAMA: Wife tears apart husband's police uniform over $1

11 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Shadowy US organisation raise questions about Tagwirei mine purchase

11 hrs ago | 969 Views

Jacob Zuma to represent Belarus at carbon credits indaba in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chamisa invades Chilonga

11 hrs ago | 1890 Views

Ostallos Siziba/va's surname sparks huge debate on Twitter

12 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Multichoice believes Zimbabwe may prove a better market than Nigeria

12 hrs ago | 518 Views

Attacks on Zimbabwe by US shadow organisations escalate

12 hrs ago | 713 Views

Greener pastures not so green for Zimbabweans in the diaspora

13 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Billiat refuses to take salary cut at Kaizer Chiefs

13 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Zanu-PF name drops US billionaire Elon Musk

13 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa must be stopped for Zimbabwe to win

13 hrs ago | 687 Views

'Kasukuwere out of the race'

13 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Police ban Chamisa rally

13 hrs ago | 1051 Views

CCC linked MDC founding members back Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Zanu-PF moves Mnangagwa rally to Chinhoyi

13 hrs ago | 407 Views

Ruvheneko regrets publicising pregnancy on social media

13 hrs ago | 743 Views

Chiwenga says govt to review education curricular

13 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe economy now in hyperinflation, says CZI

13 hrs ago | 374 Views

Lawyer in court over 'fake' certificate

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

Women missing in Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

13 hrs ago | 85 Views

Is Zimbabwe ready for elections?

13 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa commissions US$300 million lithium project

13 hrs ago | 259 Views

Prison officer in US$4 500 car import fraud

13 hrs ago | 352 Views

Dembare fans at Soweto

13 hrs ago | 308 Views

Tshinga Dube rallies Zanu-PF members to mobilise more voters for Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe police urged to maintain peace throughout elections period

13 hrs ago | 73 Views

Dynamos secure BF lease

13 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days