Chamisa rally barred venue booked by Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter

POLICE has banned another Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally which was slated for Friday at Chivi Growth Point.The opposition was also barred from holding a rally in Chiredzi, Tshovani Wednesday as police cited lack of resources which had been put towards a clinic official opening event.In a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com, police said the CCC intended venue had already been booked by the ruling Zanu-PF party.CCC had initially booked Mhandamabwe and later changed to Chivi Growth point ground."We acknowledge receipt of your notification dated 02 July 2023.We also appreciate that your letter meets all the request expectations."Let me take this opportunity to highlight that Chivi Growth Point ground was booked by Zanu-PF and we are in receipt of their letter dated 01 July 2023."By changing your venue from Mhandamabwe to Chivi Growth Point, you ceded your rights to use Mhandamabwe venue on the strength of this notification."Kindly be advised that permission has therefore not been granted."If you want to hold any rallies in future at Mhandamabwe Growth Point you have to submit another notification, your cooperation in this regard is highly appreciated," said Masvingo West district officer commanding police.