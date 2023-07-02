Latest News Editor's Choice


Sikandar Raza apologises for Zimbabwe's World Cup heartbreak

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE cricket team star all-rounder Sikandar Raza has shared an emotional apology following the Chevrons' failure to qualify for the ICC Men's World Cup in India later this year.

The Chevrons were on course to qualify for the World Cup after winning all four of their matches in the group stages and their opening Super Six match against Oman.

However their dream went up in smoke after back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Scotland by nine wickets and 31 runs, respectively, in their last two World Cup Qualifier Super Six games.

After failing to win just one of their two remaining games, Zimbabwe crashed out of contention for the global event which is scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Zimbabwe's loss against Scotland was a huge disappointment to the fans who have been filled up Queens Sports Club with high hopes that the Chevrons would book their World Cup ticket.

Raza, in particular, looked extremely disappointed in the dressing room after the team's shock defeat against Scotland and the Zimbabwe star has publicly issued an apology to local fans in the wake of the World Cup heartbreak.

"Devastated, hurt, broken, shattered, in pain and there are so many words that describes what we #Chevrons are feeling right now," Raza said in an emotional message on social media.

"We are sorry that we couldn't get the job done and made the dream a reality and I think it's only natural to feel all those emotions BUT

"I am incredibly proud of this team and how far we have come in a year

"I am so proud of how we wore our heart on the sleeves

"I am incredibly proud of our fans for making us believe and giving us so much love & respect

"I am so proud how far we have come as an organization," Raza said.

The 37-year-old all-rounder was one of Zimbabwe's top performers during the ICC World Cup qualifier as he finished with 325 runs and scalped nine wickets in seven games during the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Sean Williams amassed 600 runs and Richard Ngarava scalped 14 wickets for Zimbabwe in the qualifying tournament.

Sri Lanka, who won the 1996 World Cup, became the first team to qualify for the World Cup following their win against Zimbabwe last Sunday while Netherlands beat Scotland by four wickets in their last game on Thursday to qualify for the tournament.

Source - NewZimbabwe

