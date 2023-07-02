Latest News Editor's Choice


Mapeza upbeat ahead of Dembare BF clash

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOCCER Star of the Year Walter Musona who was stretchered off in last weekend's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League's 2-0 win over Chicken Inn has been cleared to play in the epic clash against Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium.

Seeking a record fifth consecutive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title, champions FC Platinum face a stern test against multi-championship winners Dynamos, Zimbabwe's most successful club.

Giving an update about his team's preparations ahead of their trip to Bulawayo, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza allayed injury worries on the forward who scored the second goal against Chicken Inn, saying Musona only had cramps. Musona was replaced by Jarrison Selemani in the 85th minute after wrapping up the encounter against Chicken Inn.

With the star forward fully fit and available for the DeMbare tie, another player expected to lead FC Platinum's attack and their quest for a fifth consecutive win is Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya who scored the opener for the champions last weekend.

Despite ruling out Hagazio Magaya due to injury, Mapeza is optimistic of a good day.

Lawrence Mhlanga and Innocent Mucheneka are also recovering from injuries and are doubtful for the trip to Bulawayo.

The former Zimbabwe international respects Dynamos for who they are but will be out to get maximum points against the Harare giants who have relocated to Bulawayo and are expected to have a feel of Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon when they land from Harare.

Mapeza wants his charges to improve from their Chicken Inn showing.

"Everything  has been going well. We will travel less kilometres and we don't have to worry much about our travelling.

"Dynamos will remain Dynamos. If you look at their performances during the last two matches, they've been doing very well. We definitely know the challenges we will face on Saturday.

"I'm happy with what I've seen from the boys at training. We had so many positives from our win against Chicken Inn and we've been talking to the boys to continue working hard and improve on the game against Chicken Inn," said Mapeza.

Dynamos won their previous two outings, clobbering ZPC Kariba 3-0 and edging Black Rhinos 2-1 at Bata Stadium last weekend.

FC Platinum are on a roll, being the only Premiership side that has won their last four consecutive matches having claimed the scalps of ZPC Kariba, Greenfuel and Black Rhinos by identical 1-0 scorelines, before dispatching Chicken Inn 2-0.

That FC Platinum hasn't conceded in 360 minutes of play shows how compact they are at the back where they have goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, Gift Mbweti, Nomore Chinyerere, Kelvin Mangiza and Gift Bello.

Rainsome Pavari, Brian Banda and Juan Mutudza form the core of their midfield.

Dynamos will not be pushovers and have an equally good side.

Prince Tafiremutsa seems to have wrestled the goalkeeper's starting jersey from veteran Taimon Mvula who lost a place after costly mistakes when DeMbare lost 2-1 away at Ngezi Platinum Stars.

With skipper Frank Makarati out with injury, Kelvin Moyo, Donald Dzvinyai, Emmanuel Jalai and Shadreck Nyahwa formed a defence quartet last weekend when they edged Black Rhinos 2-1.

Tanaka Shandirwa and Donald Mudadi are Dynamos' usual starters at central midfield, with Issa Sadiki trusted at the wings while Emmanuel Paga and Eli Illunga lead their attack.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer

League Matchday 14 fixtures

Tomorrow: Bulawayo Chiefs v Caps United (Luveve Stadium), Dynamos v FC Platinum (Barbourfields Stadium), Yadah v Black Rhinos (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Herentals (Nyamhunga).

Sunday: Highlanders v Triangle United (Barbourfields Stadium), Greenfuel v Chicken Inn (Gibbo), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Colliery), Sheasham v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Bata), Simba Bhora v Manica Diamonds (Baobab).

Source - The Chronicle

