'BF should stay our fortress'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS FC coach Baltemar Brito says the multitudes of Bosso fans have a key role to play in making sure Barbourfields Stadium remains their fortress despite bitter rivals also using the same venue as their home ground.

Bosso face  Triangle United on Sunday at their traditional home and Brito is of the view fans should treat the so called "small games" with the same attitude they do with the big ones like the Caps United game last weekend.

"For us to recreate our fortress here in Bulawayo for home games, the atmosphere and the mood has to be the same as last week. The fans should not look at Dynamos and Caps United games as being more special. This is a more difficult game.

"We hope and are asking them to create the same atmosphere like they did last Sunday. We want to create a synergy between the team and the fans so that we make the stadium our fortress," said Brito.

He called on his charges and fans to forget about the Caps United victory and focus on the next assignment.

"The Caps United game is done. We got the three points. What is important for us now is the game against Triangle. It's the game we have to focus on. The Caps United game had everyone with their eyes on it because maybe it's the battle of the cities but the boys also need to understand we have to win these games that are not in the magnitude of the Caps United game," said Brito.

Highlanders, on 25 points in 13 matches, are second on the table, a point behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum.

The Takesure Chiragwi-coached Ngezi are away to Sheasham at Bata Stadium in their next game.

Highlanders collected four points from a possible six from Triangle FC last season.

The first leg in Triangle ended in a 0-0 stalemate before Bosso collected maximum points at Barbourfields Stadium in the return leg.

Lynoth Chikuhwa propelled Highlanders to the three points at Barbourfields Stadium as his brace gave Bosso the 2-0 victory.

Chikuhwa converted from the spot three minutes into the game after Triangle defender Tawanda Musariri handled the ball inside the box off a Devine Mhindirira cross.

He got his second in the 65th minute after some beautiful exchanges with Mhindirira on the right before slotting home for the comfortable victory.

Source - The Chronicle

