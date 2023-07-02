Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Edd Branson Group Drives African Trade Financing with Swiss Asset Firm Acquisition

by Mandla Ndlovu
22 mins ago | Views
Afri-USA Business Initiative, led by Dr. Edd Branson, has made a noteworthy move in the world of trade financing in Africa. The influential president of the organization recently completed the acquisition of a well-established asset management firm based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Originally founded in 2015, the investment firm had changed hands and was purchased by private investors in 2020. It earned authorization from the VQF, a Swiss Self-Regulated Organization recognized by the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), to manage client funds in 2017. What sets this firm apart is its cutting-edge automated processes, which facilitate seamless onboarding without the need for human intervention. The company has digitalized almost all aspects of its operations, streamlining efficiency and enhancing convenience.

The firm's founders developed an algorithm that employs question-and-answer surveys to calculate risk and construct portfolios. This AI-driven investment management approach holds tremendous potential for revolutionizing trade financing in Africa, which perfectly aligns with Dr. Edd Branson's forward-thinking vision.

The successful negotiation and completion of this deal were facilitated by Altenburg and Partners, a reputable Swiss law firm specializing in financial transactions. Insider sources reveal that the valuation of the asset management firm stood at $5 million USD, while the final sale price amounted to $6 million USD, inclusive of transfer and additional fees.

Dr. Edd Branson wasted no time in redirecting the acquired asset management firm towards the establishment of a dedicated fund for underwriting trade and providing financial support for trade activities in Africa. This strategic decision reflects his unwavering commitment to unlocking Africa's immense development potential and creating financial structures that promote lucrative trade across the continent.

Under the guidance and vision of Dr. Edd Branson, the acquired asset management firm will prioritize financing Africa's ambitious development initiatives. Simultaneously, it will actively work towards establishing robust financial frameworks that facilitate and stimulate profitable trade across the region.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for the Afri-USA Business Initiative, reaffirming its dedication to driving economic growth in Africa by bolstering trade financing opportunities. Dr. Edd Branson's strategic leadership, combined with the expertise of the acquired asset management firm, opens up promising avenues for progress and prosperity throughout the continent.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

7 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Woman loses underwear to rival

7 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Teens terrorise community

7 hrs ago | 887 Views

Missing Tshova Mubaiwa founder found dead in bush

7 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Family in close shave with death

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Bulawayo Council urges cremation or rural home burials

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Woman causes stir at court

7 hrs ago | 644 Views

Remittances anchor Zimbabwean economy

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Inadequate milk supplies worry Dairibord

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Energy Mutodi opened fire on CCC supporters,' claims Mahere

7 hrs ago | 767 Views

Mnangagwa does not deserve another term, says Sepp Busha

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mnangagwa ducks urban rallies

7 hrs ago | 651 Views

Prosecutors in Zimbabwe declare incapacitation

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Catholic bishops want Zimbabweans to reject violent candidates

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Ponzi scheme founder flees with 'investors' US$1m

7 hrs ago | 553 Views

Dembare gird for FC Platinum showdown

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe talent show relaunches

7 hrs ago | 36 Views

Fuel imports up 73%

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bulawayo's late unsung hero

7 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe elections won't change anything

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zec analogous to a midwife

7 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere, says 'there is no voting booth at the SABC'

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Former Deputy Mayor in court for maintenance default again

7 hrs ago | 161 Views

No glitches in Zimbabwe's June exams

7 hrs ago | 48 Views

'BF should stay our fortress'

7 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mapeza upbeat ahead of Dembare BF clash

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Ezekiel Guti

7 hrs ago | 216 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial continues

7 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe unleashes crack police team to deal with poll violence

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

FIFA keeps Zimbabwe in suspense

7 hrs ago | 184 Views

Baker's Inn slashes bread prices

7 hrs ago | 601 Views

Sikandar Raza apologises for Zimbabwe's World Cup heartbreak

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

CCC councillors accused of sabotaging refurbishment of Arikana Chihombori-Quao's hospital

7 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chamisa rally barred venue booked by Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 929 Views

74 estate agents blacklisted over dodgy deals

19 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwe Tourist arrivals increase by 51.5% in just 3 months

19 hrs ago | 192 Views

WATCH: Thabitha Khumalo vowed to block Khupe admission into CCC, where is she now?

20 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Malema pledges buses to transport Zimbabweans back home to vote

20 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Former Ambassador runs for council seat in Bulilima

20 hrs ago | 742 Views

Zanu-PF isolates Kasukuwere

21 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency eyes shorter licensing period

21 hrs ago | 97 Views

TelOne chokes under ZWL$20.5 billion govt debt

21 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mnangagwa warns against foreign interference

21 hrs ago | 336 Views

Dilesh Nguwaya fronted Drax set for US$11 million payout?

21 hrs ago | 291 Views

Scandal rocks Chamisa's CCC?

21 hrs ago | 995 Views

RBZ begins digital dollar dry-run

21 hrs ago | 616 Views

Disgruntled CCC candidates go rogue

22 hrs ago | 450 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days