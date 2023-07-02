One Bulawayo Movement urges citizens to put Bulawayo first and vote wisely

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

Chairman Sindiso Mazibisa of One Bulawayo Movement, a revolutionary social movement committed to the progress and upliftment of the people of Bulawayo and its surrounding provinces of Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Midlands(Greater Bulawayo), issued a press statement today, urging citizens to prioritize the interests of Bulawayo and make informed choices during the upcoming elections on 23 August 2023.The statement emphasizes the need for the people of Bulawayo Metropolitan Province and the Greater Bulawayo Provinces of Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and Midlands to exercise their voting power wisely and reject imposters who take orders from Harare Headquarters. One Bulawayo Movement firmly believes that the people are the center of power, and their voice and choices should shape the future of Bulawayo.Chairman Sindiso Mazibisa stated, "The work ahead to move Bulawayo forward is a collective mandate that cannot be compromised. It is crucial for citizens to carefully assess the candidates and elect individuals with capacity, credibility, and a vision for a better Bulawayo."The press statement acknowledges the presence of impressive and credible candidates from various political parties, while also acknowledging the presence of a few unsuitable candidates. It urges citizens to distinguish between these individuals and choose leaders who are committed to the development and progress of Bulawayo.One Bulawayo Movement takes pride in leading a cross-political parties caucus involving ZAPU, ZANC, Freedom Alliance, MDC T, some CCC candidates, UMD, UFP, and some members of ZANU PF. The movement emphasizes the need to transcend binary politics and embrace plurality and diversity. Chairman Mazibisa stated, "The people must govern, and we must work together across party lines to achieve a united and prosperous Bulawayo."The statement also acknowledges that the caucus was unable to timely agree on a single presidential candidate as a regional caucus, expressing regret over this. However, it emphasizes the importance of unity and encourages all sons and daughters of Bulawayo to unite in their millions to vote for change and development in their communities at the local government or council and house of assembly parliamentary levels.Recognizing the challenges faced by some candidates who lack the necessary resources, One Bulawayo Movement calls upon the collective strength and solidarity of the Bulawayo community. Chairman Mazibisa emphasized, "It is our responsibility as citizens to support these candidates who are striving to bring positive change to our beloved Bulawayo. By providing them with material and financial assistance, we can help level the playing field and ensure a fair electoral process."One Bulawayo Movement envisions a progressive and prosperous Bulawayo across various key areas of influence, including politics and governance, business and economy, media, arts and entertainment, family and social services, education and enlightenment, religion and spirituality. The movement emphasizes the significance of putting Bulawayo first and working towards a common purpose for the betterment of the city.Chairman Mazibisa concluded the statement by saying, "Let us rally together, united in our shared vision and dream for a progressive and prosperous Bulawayo. Together, we can make a difference and shape the future we desire. Masiyephambili!"For media inquiries, please contact:SINDISO SHEPHERD MAZIBISAChairman and Chief Mover - One Bulawayo MovementCell: +263 713 794 510Mr Khumbu MalingaMover in Charge of Training and Political Strategy+27 81 482 6016