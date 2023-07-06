Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe cannot afford another disputed election

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former South African President Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe should take lessons from its recent elections which produced disputed outcomes and deliver a vote which will make citizens "feel at home".

Zuma, whose government brokered Zimbabwe's now defunct unity government that subsisted between 2009 and 2013, is in Zimbabwe for the inaugural edition of the African Voluntary Carbon Emissions Forum being held in Victoria Falls.

The forum was also attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

South Africa's third successive post-apartheid leader decried that too many Zimbabweans have had to leave their country because of political "disagreements".

"Looking forward to the elections, particularly if you take where we come from, from Zimbabwe and what has been happening in Zimbabwe and we know that as a result of probably the disagreements, some Zimbabweans had to leave the country.

"I am hoping that when you come to elections, you would have looked at what happened in the last election and what were the short-comings; what were the mistakes and what were the other things and how to correct them so that in the next elections, you produce better results that will make all citizens feel at home, feel that we are part of the process and I am hoping Zimbabweans will do so," said Zuma.

Zimbabwe's elections have in the past been discredited due to political violence and other electoral malpractices.

Meanwhile, South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema has urged Zimbabweans based in the neighbouring country to return home on polling day to decide their future.

"No one is going to fight for these Zimbabweans who are loitering the streets here.

"They are their own liberators; for once they must take responsibility and get into buses and go home and vote.

"Zimbabweans must go home and vote and stop blaming other people for their own misfortunes which they got solutions to.

"And that solution is August 23, 2023 where they will vote for a government of their choice which will restore peace and prosperity in that beautiful country," he said.

Malema said EFF was prepared to offer buses to transport Zimbabweans based in South Africa to come and vote in the August 23 August poll.

"If they need help to go home and vote, they must approach the EFF offices, we will be more than happy to rent buses for them to go home and vote," he said.

South Africa has remained a big factor in Zimbabwe's political and economic affairs with former leaders Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe once playing a part in bringing Zimbabwe's feuding politicians together.

Zimbabwe is on August 23, holding three elections at once for councillors, Members of Parliament and President.

A total of 11 candidates including incumbent President Mnangagwa, his main opponent Nelson Chamisa and exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere are in the race for Zimbabwe's top job.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Chamisa challenging rally ban

11 mins ago | 1 Views

British House of Lords members says Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe

44 mins ago | 84 Views

One Bulawayo Movement urges citizens to put Bulawayo first and vote wisely

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Edd Branson Group Drives African Trade Financing with Swiss Asset Firm Acquisition

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

11 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

11 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

11 hrs ago | 547 Views

Woman loses underwear to rival

11 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Teens terrorise community

11 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Missing Tshova Mubaiwa founder found dead in bush

11 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Family in close shave with death

12 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Bulawayo Council urges cremation or rural home burials

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

Woman causes stir at court

12 hrs ago | 797 Views

Remittances anchor Zimbabwean economy

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Inadequate milk supplies worry Dairibord

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Energy Mutodi opened fire on CCC supporters,' claims Mahere

12 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mnangagwa does not deserve another term, says Sepp Busha

12 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa ducks urban rallies

12 hrs ago | 797 Views

Prosecutors in Zimbabwe declare incapacitation

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

Catholic bishops want Zimbabweans to reject violent candidates

12 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ponzi scheme founder flees with 'investors' US$1m

12 hrs ago | 660 Views

Dembare gird for FC Platinum showdown

12 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe talent show relaunches

12 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fuel imports up 73%

12 hrs ago | 129 Views

Bulawayo's late unsung hero

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe elections won't change anything

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zec analogous to a midwife

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere, says 'there is no voting booth at the SABC'

12 hrs ago | 353 Views

Former Deputy Mayor in court for maintenance default again

12 hrs ago | 197 Views

No glitches in Zimbabwe's June exams

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

'BF should stay our fortress'

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mapeza upbeat ahead of Dembare BF clash

12 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Ezekiel Guti

12 hrs ago | 257 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial continues

12 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe unleashes crack police team to deal with poll violence

12 hrs ago | 119 Views

FIFA keeps Zimbabwe in suspense

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

Baker's Inn slashes bread prices

12 hrs ago | 691 Views

Sikandar Raza apologises for Zimbabwe's World Cup heartbreak

12 hrs ago | 75 Views

CCC councillors accused of sabotaging refurbishment of Arikana Chihombori-Quao's hospital

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa rally barred venue booked by Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 982 Views

74 estate agents blacklisted over dodgy deals

24 hrs ago | 646 Views

Zimbabwe Tourist arrivals increase by 51.5% in just 3 months

24 hrs ago | 201 Views

WATCH: Thabitha Khumalo vowed to block Khupe admission into CCC, where is she now?

06 Jul 2023 at 19:15hrs | 2111 Views

Malema pledges buses to transport Zimbabweans back home to vote

06 Jul 2023 at 18:48hrs | 1628 Views

Former Ambassador runs for council seat in Bulilima

06 Jul 2023 at 18:47hrs | 768 Views

Zanu-PF isolates Kasukuwere

06 Jul 2023 at 17:54hrs | 1864 Views

Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency eyes shorter licensing period

06 Jul 2023 at 17:53hrs | 101 Views

TelOne chokes under ZWL$20.5 billion govt debt

06 Jul 2023 at 17:53hrs | 156 Views

Mnangagwa warns against foreign interference

06 Jul 2023 at 17:53hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days