Chamisa challenging rally ban

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe police's senior officers have barred The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa from addressing his supporters.Police in Bindura have advised the CCC that its election campaign launch in the town on Sunday cannot go ahead because the venue is not conducive for a public gathering.Police say they were also not given sufficient notice.The rally is scheduled for Brockdale."This office has reservations in respect of the suitability of the venue taking into account all relevant security factors necessary," reads the letter in response to CCC's notification."The venue falls within an undeveloped piece of land which is bushy without serviceable roads, water and sewer facilities. It provides a high-risk security threat to the participants and high-risk threat to the spread of any communicable disease."In the event of any public disorder, the police and other emergency services would have challenges accessing the venue…as a result our mandate to protect life and property and to maintain law and order will be compromised."CCC party spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said Chamisa will go ahead with his provincial tours, adding that they were challenging the ban."Our lawyers are challenging the ban, as soon as we have an outcome we will communicate."