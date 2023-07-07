Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zaoga declares 30 days of mourning for Guti

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has described the late Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith (ZAOGA FIF) church Archbishop and founder, Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, was a towering figure in Zimbabwe's Christian movement, nation building and preservation of the social fabric.

Archbishop Guti died in South Africa at the age of 100 on July 5, leaving behind an enormous history of evangelism spanning 63 years when he founded ZAOGA FIF.

Over and above his religious calling, Archbishop Guti also played a role in several other nation building initiatives including in the education and health sectors where he founded the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University and the Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare.

In his condolence message, VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe's standing as a God-fearing and respectful nation owed in part, to the great work of the luminary that Archbishop Guti was.

"Archbishop Guti's indigenous Pentecostal evangelism contributed immensely to Zimbabwe's nation building, hunhu/ubuntu, Christian values and the well-being of our people including the spirit of love, peace, unity and hard work," said VP Chiwenga.

"Not only did he turn many souls to God, but he passionately prayed for the country's leadership, national healing and prosperity to the people.

"Through his anointing and inspiration, many other great leaders in all spheres of life, in addition to apostles, have emerged.

"Apostle Guti's works were not only confined to the church but he was a true servant of God who built the state-of-the-art Mbuya Dorcas Hospital, Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University, a dress Making centre, numerous bible colleges and churches across the world.

"Today, Zimbabwe remains a God-fearing and respectful nation, with guaranteed freedom of worship, through prayers and inspired teachings attributed to the great works of Archbishop Apostle Professor Ezekiel Guti.

"We say go well Archbishop Guti, you fought a good fight, you finished the race, you kept the faith and you will be forever a great apostle of our generation," said VP Chiwenga.

Meanwhile ZAOGA FIF Ministries International has declared 30-days of mourning following the death of arguably Zimbabwe's most famous clergyman. As of yesterday, there was still no word on when Archbishop Guti's burial arrangements as his body is still in South Africa.

Secretary General of ZAOGA FIF pastor Mishael Nyambo said the church's executive had declared 30 days of mourning and celebrating the life of their leader.

"ZAOGA Forward in Faith executive has declared 30 days of mourning, celebrating the life of legendary leader, our Father. We are thankful to God for the long life he gave him. For exactly 100 years and two months, he was alive on this planet earth.

"We agreed as the executive that from the day he entered the glory which is the 5th of July up to the 5th of August these are days of mourning and we prefer to call them 30 days of celebration, celebrating the legacy that he has left us and we are happy to announce to the nation the programme.

Pastor Nyambo said there would no mega gathering at the moment but church members had been directed to gather at their respective parishes.

"Zaoga is a big family and there is no house we can go to gather, so what we have done is we have directed our church members to gather in the various places, centres of worship across the nation until the time we know when the body will arrive from South Africa," he said.

 Condolence messages from across the world continued to pour in with the Christian Church elders of Zimbabwe under the coordination of the African Christian Council International yesterday requesting that Archbishop Guti be accorded national hero status.

"In terms of his contribution towards peace, unity and ambassadorship on the global level, we view him as an influential leader who brought together a lot of people to worship in Christianity," said Archbishop Bishop Johannes Ndanga, the ACCI president.

"We hereby propose that he be awarded the National Hero status as a step toward uniting the people of Zimbabwe during this critical time."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mwonzora cancels Manifesto launch

1 min ago | 1 Views

Biti lays into Mnangagwa, Tagwirei

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Chamisa star rally banned

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Egypt Dzinemunhenzva not contesting this time around

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP launches election campaign

1 hr ago | 65 Views

BCC approves 180 building plans valued at over US$3 million

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zapu frets over move to disqualify its candidates

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Kasukuwere's presidential race challenge judgment reserved

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Lobels Biscuits' COO acquitted of rape charges

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zuma blasts IMF stance on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Magunje for star rally

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Dabengwa's late wife granted State-assisted funeral

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chief Mphini Ndiweni's long serving cop commits suicide

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe police ban Chamisa rally over lack of toilets, poor roads to venue

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

British House of Lords members says Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe cannot afford another disputed election

15 hrs ago | 2092 Views

One Bulawayo Movement urges citizens to put Bulawayo first and vote wisely

18 hrs ago | 794 Views

Edd Branson Group Drives African Trade Financing with Swiss Asset Firm Acquisition

19 hrs ago | 329 Views

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

07 Jul 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1780 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 815 Views

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 663 Views

Woman loses underwear to rival

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 2854 Views

Teens terrorise community

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 1311 Views

Missing Tshova Mubaiwa founder found dead in bush

07 Jul 2023 at 07:54hrs | 2801 Views

Family in close shave with death

07 Jul 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1390 Views

Bulawayo Council urges cremation or rural home burials

07 Jul 2023 at 07:53hrs | 316 Views

Woman causes stir at court

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 913 Views

Remittances anchor Zimbabwean economy

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 250 Views

Inadequate milk supplies worry Dairibord

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 215 Views

'Energy Mutodi opened fire on CCC supporters,' claims Mahere

07 Jul 2023 at 07:44hrs | 1195 Views

Mnangagwa does not deserve another term, says Sepp Busha

07 Jul 2023 at 07:44hrs | 658 Views

Mnangagwa ducks urban rallies

07 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1160 Views

Prosecutors in Zimbabwe declare incapacitation

07 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 265 Views

Catholic bishops want Zimbabweans to reject violent candidates

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 242 Views

Ponzi scheme founder flees with 'investors' US$1m

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 833 Views

Dembare gird for FC Platinum showdown

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 116 Views

Zimbabwe talent show relaunches

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 39 Views

Fuel imports up 73%

07 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 146 Views

Bulawayo's late unsung hero

07 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 392 Views

Zimbabwe elections won't change anything

07 Jul 2023 at 07:40hrs | 306 Views

Zec analogous to a midwife

07 Jul 2023 at 07:40hrs | 179 Views

Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere, says 'there is no voting booth at the SABC'

07 Jul 2023 at 07:40hrs | 433 Views

Former Deputy Mayor in court for maintenance default again

07 Jul 2023 at 07:39hrs | 249 Views

No glitches in Zimbabwe's June exams

07 Jul 2023 at 07:39hrs | 68 Views

'BF should stay our fortress'

07 Jul 2023 at 07:38hrs | 178 Views

Mapeza upbeat ahead of Dembare BF clash

07 Jul 2023 at 07:38hrs | 89 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Ezekiel Guti

07 Jul 2023 at 07:38hrs | 292 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial continues

07 Jul 2023 at 07:37hrs | 163 Views

Zimbabwe unleashes crack police team to deal with poll violence

07 Jul 2023 at 07:37hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days