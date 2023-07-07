Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa heads to Magunje for star rally

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today heads to Mashonaland West for a star rally in the province that has in the past five years benefited immensely from the Second Republic-initiated programmes and projects.

The province is endowed with rich soils and minerals. It is also a tourism hub as it boasts of Kariba Dam, which also provides hydro-power, and the Chinhoyi caves among other tourist attractions.

In the past five years, the province's industrial capacity has been optimised by President Mnangagwa who has implemented cross-cutting developmental projects as well as ensured service delivery for its citizens.

A total of 604 projects are being spearheaded in the province, with 452 of them having been completed and 152 at various stages of completion.

Major projects that have been implemented by the Second Republic in Mashonaland West include food and livestock production, with the Government having rolled out projects that ensure sustained food security within the province and beyond.

To this effect, at least 48 000 hectares have been put under irrigation at Hurungwe Prison, Lazerby, and Dongaronga farms among others.

Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) is assisting farmers in improving cattle breeds and milk production through its Artificial Insemination and Milking Parlour Agro-Industrial Parks.

Still, in the same vein, nutritional gardens were established at Ketsanga, Kakwindi, Mahwau, Campten, Mutau, and Tashinga villages spread across Hurungwe District and these have directly and indirectly positively impacted over 5 000 people.

The province's mining activities have seen the expansion of RioZim Cam and Motor Mine, ZIMPLATS, Afrochine Smelting, and ZIMASCO.

New mines — including Great Dyke Investment, Karo Platinum (Pvt) Ltd and Bravura (Pvt) Ltd, all in Darwendale — were opened while Grand Sanyuan Copper Resources Zimbabwe, Makonde, and Alaska mines were resuscitated.

This has subsequently increased gold, platinum group of metals, nickel, silver copper, chrome, dolomite, and cobalt production.

On the energy production front, Kariba Hydro Power Station was expanded from six to eight units, resulting in increased electricity generation from 750MW to 1050MW.

The Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa, has remained true to its word on the decentralisation of Government institutions with institutional office accommodation and justice delivery taking shape in the province.

Construction of the Siakobvu Government Complex will on completion see residents travelling lesser distances than they used to access public services, while the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court has been completed.

In terms of the province's road infrastructure, 95 roads were rehabilitated including the 6,5km Marongora stretch along Makuti-Chirundu Road, while the ongoing Karoi-Binga road's rehabilitation will reduce travelling distance from Harare to Victoria Falls by at least 300km upon its completion.

On the access to healthcare, Vuti Clinic in Hurungwe District was constructed using devolution funds with villagers expressing their gratitude to President Mnangagwa.

Other related projects include the upgrading of Kapfunde Clinic, Murambi Clinic, Lanlory Clinic, and Chibara Clinic all in rural Hurungwe.

Some pharmacy storage facilities have been constructed at Chidamoyo Mission Hospital, Mwami District Hospital, Hurungwe Rural Hospital, and Karoi District Hospital.

The Presidential Rural Development Programme has also come in handy for residents in Mashonaland West as a total of 107 boreholes have been drilled in Hurungwe and Zvimba Districts whilst 233 broken-down hand pumps were rehabilitated.

340 school health clubs were established, and 680 school health coordinators were trained in hygiene promotion which included menstrual hygiene management all pursuant to ensuring Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

Hurungwe District Council, through Devolution Funds, also managed to procure road machinery equipment, three graders, an off-road ambulance, a borehole rig, and two four-by-four vehicles.

"Through devolution, rural communities are moving from being economic spectators to participants, since programmes being implemented are products of their contributions and they touch and affect their lives," said the province's Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who is also the provincial chairperson of the ruling party Zanu-PF.

The Second Republic is living up to its billing in leaving no one and no place behind and today's star rally only furthers President Mnangagwa's efforts.

Source - The Herald

