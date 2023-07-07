Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere's presidential race challenge judgment reserved

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
High Court Judge Justice David Mangota yesterday reserved judgment in the case in which a private citizen is seeking to bar former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere from contesting in the August 23 elections on legal grounds.

Kasukuwere's election agent, Jacqueline Sande in a tweet confirmed the court's position adding that her client, who has registered to run for President as an independent in the forthcoming polls, is upbeat that the application will be dismissed.

Lawyer Lovedale Mangwana who also cites the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and Justice Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi as defendants, has challenged Kasukuwere's candidacy in the courts on  grounds that the politician has been living outside Zimbabwe for more than 18 months, and therefore is ineligible to take part.

He argues that the nomination court erred in accepting Kasukuwere's papers to contest in the elections as an independent Presidential candidate because his 18-month long absence from the country and constituency meant that he had ceased to be a registered voter.

Therefore, Mangwana states, the nomination court's decision to register Kasukuwere as candidate was in violation of the Constitution.

"The 1st respondent has not been resident in any constituency in the Republic of Zimbabwe for a period in excess of 18 consecutive months and his name cannot, by that circumstance, be retained on the voter's roll," he said.

However, Sande, who successfully filed Kasukuwere's nomination papers at the High Court in Harare on June 21, says the case was too shallow and frivolous, and is going to collapse.

She said Kasukuwere who is represented by Harrison Nkomo in his argument contends that Mangwana had approached the wrong forum and without sufficient evidence to sustain his case.


Source - New Ziana

Must Read

Mwonzora cancels Manifesto launch

46 secs ago | 1 Views

Biti lays into Mnangagwa, Tagwirei

1 hr ago | 319 Views

Chamisa star rally banned

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Egypt Dzinemunhenzva not contesting this time around

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF aspiring MP launches election campaign

1 hr ago | 65 Views

BCC approves 180 building plans valued at over US$3 million

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zapu frets over move to disqualify its candidates

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Lobels Biscuits' COO acquitted of rape charges

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zuma blasts IMF stance on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Magunje for star rally

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zaoga declares 30 days of mourning for Guti

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Dabengwa's late wife granted State-assisted funeral

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Chief Mphini Ndiweni's long serving cop commits suicide

14 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Zimbabwe police ban Chamisa rally over lack of toilets, poor roads to venue

15 hrs ago | 1132 Views

British House of Lords members says Mnangagwa is worse than Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Jacob Zuma says Zimbabwe cannot afford another disputed election

15 hrs ago | 2092 Views

One Bulawayo Movement urges citizens to put Bulawayo first and vote wisely

18 hrs ago | 793 Views

Edd Branson Group Drives African Trade Financing with Swiss Asset Firm Acquisition

19 hrs ago | 329 Views

WATCH: Qoki women acquire coach

07 Jul 2023 at 08:08hrs | 1780 Views

Mthwakazi presses for Gukurahundi compensation

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 815 Views

Zimbabwe scouts for investors for Lupane gas project

07 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 663 Views

Woman loses underwear to rival

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 2854 Views

Teens terrorise community

07 Jul 2023 at 07:55hrs | 1311 Views

Missing Tshova Mubaiwa founder found dead in bush

07 Jul 2023 at 07:54hrs | 2801 Views

Family in close shave with death

07 Jul 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1390 Views

Bulawayo Council urges cremation or rural home burials

07 Jul 2023 at 07:53hrs | 316 Views

Woman causes stir at court

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 913 Views

Remittances anchor Zimbabwean economy

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 250 Views

Inadequate milk supplies worry Dairibord

07 Jul 2023 at 07:52hrs | 215 Views

'Energy Mutodi opened fire on CCC supporters,' claims Mahere

07 Jul 2023 at 07:44hrs | 1195 Views

Mnangagwa does not deserve another term, says Sepp Busha

07 Jul 2023 at 07:44hrs | 658 Views

Mnangagwa ducks urban rallies

07 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1160 Views

Prosecutors in Zimbabwe declare incapacitation

07 Jul 2023 at 07:43hrs | 265 Views

Catholic bishops want Zimbabweans to reject violent candidates

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 242 Views

Ponzi scheme founder flees with 'investors' US$1m

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 833 Views

Dembare gird for FC Platinum showdown

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 116 Views

Zimbabwe talent show relaunches

07 Jul 2023 at 07:42hrs | 39 Views

Fuel imports up 73%

07 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 146 Views

Bulawayo's late unsung hero

07 Jul 2023 at 07:41hrs | 392 Views

Zimbabwe elections won't change anything

07 Jul 2023 at 07:40hrs | 306 Views

Zec analogous to a midwife

07 Jul 2023 at 07:40hrs | 179 Views

Mutsvangwa chides Kasukuwere, says 'there is no voting booth at the SABC'

07 Jul 2023 at 07:40hrs | 433 Views

Former Deputy Mayor in court for maintenance default again

07 Jul 2023 at 07:39hrs | 249 Views

No glitches in Zimbabwe's June exams

07 Jul 2023 at 07:39hrs | 68 Views

'BF should stay our fortress'

07 Jul 2023 at 07:38hrs | 178 Views

Mapeza upbeat ahead of Dembare BF clash

07 Jul 2023 at 07:38hrs | 89 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Ezekiel Guti

07 Jul 2023 at 07:38hrs | 292 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's trial continues

07 Jul 2023 at 07:37hrs | 163 Views

Zimbabwe unleashes crack police team to deal with poll violence

07 Jul 2023 at 07:37hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days